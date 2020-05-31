Home Weather Afternoon Showers And Storms In Florida – Again!

Afternoon Showers And Storms In Florida – Again!

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Sunday features good sun and a few clouds in the morning, followed by passing showers and storms starting in the mid-afternoon.  Much of the activity will be well inland, but outlying portions of the metro areas could see some storms develop.  Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 80s.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Monday morning will see a mix of sun and clouds, along with a few east coast showers.  Then we’ll see periods of showers and storms in the afternoon.  Monday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s.

Tuesday will feature plenty of clouds and a few early showers along the Gulf coast.  The afternoon will bring periods of showers and storms and a building breeze along the Atlantic coast.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Wednesday will bring a mix of sun and clouds to the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area will see mostly cloudy skies.  Showers and storms will develop during the afternoon.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Thursday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, clouds, showers, and a few storms.  Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 80s.

In the tropics, the low in the central Atlantic is now encountering conditions unfavorable for tropical or subtropical development.  But it’s a reminder that the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season officially starts tomorrow.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR