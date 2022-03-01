After A 25-Year Absence, Steve Says, The Bronco Is BACK!

Choosing the Bronco that’s right for you can be a little daunting. With 6 trim levels in 2- or 4-doors, 2 engine and 2 transmission options, and 6 roof variations Ford is letting you have your cake and eat it, too. Now, telling you that the base model has an MSRP of under $31,000 is as meaningless as an insurance company purporting to be on your side. The Bronco is a highly coveted model in short supply that is currently the target of market adjusted pricing. With $11,000 in options, the sticker on this one reads $61,975 but in reality, the transaction price could be considerably more.

This here is the Bronco Wildtrak – the most expensive Bronco – designed for high-speed, all-out dessert runs…a terrain type foreign to my area. Instead, I’ve got a freshly fallen 3” sleet bomb with some snow on top. This is the only Bronco that comes standard with the Sasquatch Package taking ground clearance to 11 ½” through long-travel Bilstein shocks and 35” mud tires mounted to 17” beadlock-capable wheels. There’s a higher final drive ratio delivering more torque to the ground and it also possesses a nearly 2” wider track.

The Wildtrak also comes standard with the more powerful 2.7-liter twin-turbo V6 rated at 315 horsepower and 405 pound-feet of torque on regular unleaded – 330 horsepower and 415 pound-feet of torque if you feed it premium. A 10-speed auto is the only available transmission on Wildtrak, rated at 17mpg. This one is also optioned with Dual Tops: a Carbonized Gray removable hard roof with a sound-deadening headliner which was left at the shop and – the way it was delivered to me – with a retractable full soft top. Removing the standard fog lamps on this tester is the optional Ford Performance Heavy Duty front bumper which includes upgraded front steel bash plates.

I’m not exactly sure which Bronco I would choose – a 2-door, 7-speed might be fun – but this one here would certainly be high on my list. Now, go find one for MSRP and enjoy the outdoors.