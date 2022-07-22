Afraid Of Needles Or Flying? A VR App Claims To Help

Written by Eleanor Bird, M.S. — Fact checked by Alexandra Sanfins, Ph.D.

A phobia is a form of anxiety disorder defined by the American Psychological Association as “a persistent and irrational fear of a specific situation, object or activity.” Common phobias include acrophobia (a fear of heights), aviophobia (a fear of flying), and arachnophobia (a fear of spiders). While phobias are relatively common — according to the National Institute of Mental Health, 12.5% of adults in the United States will experience a specific phobia at some time in their lives — they can be challenging to treat. Exposure therapy, a form of cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) that aims to expose the person to their fear in a safe environment, is often the first line of treatment for specific phobias. However, exposure therapy can be difficult to access, may cause discomfort, and is associated with high dropout rates. In a new study from the University of Otago in New Zealand, researchers trialed an app-based virtual reality (VR) system to treat specific phobias. Published in the Australian and New Zealand Journal of Psychiatry, the results show that the self-guided VR system reduced the severity of symptoms for five different phobias.

The study, a 6-week randomized controlled trial, involved 126 adults living in New Zealand with one of five phobias: fear of flying

fear of heights

fear of spiders

fear of dogs

fear of needles. A further group of people was on a waitlist for treatment. Participants needed to have access to a smartphone and the internet in order to use the VR app, called oVRcome. The app was paired with a VR headset to allow participants to experience 360-degree virtual environments. This type of therapy can have important benefits compared to real-life exposure therapy, Dr. John Francis Leader, a psychologist developing a mixed reality therapy room at University College Dublin, told Medical News Today. “Traditionally, therapeutic work with phobias via exposure therapy required recreating the scene physically. Physically going to a location or having access to a given phobic stimuli can prove challenging from a resource perspective and it can be harder to control the variables,” he said. The app has six different modules — psychoeducation, relaxation, mindfulness, cognitive techniques, exposure through VR, and relapse prevention — which participants worked through over 6 weeks. Participants could also choose the degree of exposure to their phobia using a library of different VR videos. To assess changes in symptoms, the researchers used the Severity Measure for Specific Phobia-Adult from the American Psychiatric Association (APA). This is a 10-item scale that assesses the severity of specific phobia in adults. Measures include frequency of experiencing moments of sudden terror, feeling anxious, worried or nervous, as well as physical symptoms such as racing heart and tense muscles.

Of the 126 people who started the trial, 109 completed the study at week 6. The researchers say this suggests the app has high acceptability and could be used to help people who cannot or are reluctant to access in-person exposure therapy. The app is also cost-effective, which means it could be more accessible than other, more expensive forms of treatment. Study author Dr. Cameron Lacey explains that the “[l]evels of exposure therapy could be tailored to an individual’s needs, which is a particular strength.” “The more traditional in-person exposure treatment for specific phobias have a notoriously high dropout rate due to discomfort, inconvenience and a lack of motivation in people seeking out fears to expose themselves to,” he notes. “With this VR app treatment, triallists had increased control in exposure to their fears, as well as control over when and where exposure occurs.”