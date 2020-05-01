Add An Electronic Signature to Your Healthcare System

A report from Google shows that phishing and malware increased in March by 350% since January. As cyberattacks are also becoming more common, data is under higher risk. Hackers are finding more advanced methods into breaching a health provider’s emails, banking credentials, and identity information.

Although health providers are hiring IT security workers to make their systems and networks immune to cyberattacks, history has shown that even corporations like Facebook, Yahoo, Equifax, eBay, Sony, or JP Morgan have been attacked. On the one hand, this means that no one is immune to cyberattacks. On the other hand, it leads to creating innovative solutions for keeping data and systems safe.

Online Signatures are secure and compliant

One such solution is an e-signature. E-signatures vary from simple passwords and pin codes to more complex encryption. Medical facilities are turning into signing their documents and agreements electronically, as it is proving to be highly secure. Digital signatures create a fingerprint in the document linking it to the signer’s identity, thus proving the authenticity of the document.

Encryption and Firewalls

The document is then sealed and stored, it is 100% encrypted, and any sort of attempt to interfere in the signature will be quite visible. This makes it impossible for an outsider to breach the document as changes would flag the document as under threat and send it immediately for an inspection. Furthermore, the digital signature does not limit to sharing signed agreements between parties, but also for storing documents.

The storage will be a highly restrictive database that tracks any access made to these documents, as you don’t merely log with a saved-text password but through the signer’s IP address. These documents can be shared via PDF, and as the digital signature proves authenticity, it makes the documents legal, thus saving mailing costs.

There are many companies that offer electronic signatures solutions. However, eSign Genie offers maximum data protection solutions. It uses a 256-bit SSL encryption technology so it can transmit your data securely. Furthermore, eSign Genie uses firewalls. This way, it protects its servers and only allows the necessary traffic to do its system operations With eSign Genie, you get HIPAA electronic signature compliance. This means all medical documents you complete and sign meet HIPAA security standards.

Physical Security

eSign Genie’s also provides increased physical security. It keeps its servers in a secure SSAE 16 facility that is SOC 2, SOC 3, and 24/7 security management. Security measures include:

Biometric readers

Infrared detectors

Remote camera monitoring backed by digital recordings

Constantly locked cabinets and cages

Full perimeter fencing

All the documents are legally bound and exceed the authentication requirements of ESIGN. They also meet all acquiescence requirements among all industries. That means that any case of breaching will be immediately evident.

Improving efficiency and removing bottlenecks in healthcare

You can now switch your out-dated, slow processes to a digital one. This will undoubtedly save you both time and money. eSign Genie offers an upgraded patient experience and helps organize the essential care you provide.

Main healthcare use cases: