Abbott CEO: We’re sorry about the formula shortage. Here’s what we’re doing to fix it. – Opinion

Saturday evening the Washington Post printed an Opinion piece by the chairman of Abbott on the formula shortage. In the report they also mention establishing a $5-million to help families as they weather this storm:
We believe our voluntary recall was the right thing to do. We will not take risks when it comes to the health of children. The data collected during the investigation, genetic sequencing, retained product samples and available product from the four complaints did not find any connection between our products and the four reported illnesses in children. However, the FDA’s investigation did discover a bacteria in our plant that we will not tolerate. I have high expectations of this company, and we fell short of them.