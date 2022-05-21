Van Horn Law Group, P.A. - Losing Your Home?
Home Consumer Abbott CEO: We’re sorry about the formula shortage. Here’s what we’re doing...

Abbott CEO: We’re sorry about the formula shortage. Here’s what we’re doing to fix it. – Opinion

By
WashingtonPost.com
-
https://www.freepik.com/free-photo/little-baby-drinking-milk-from-bottle_10010916.htm#query=baby%20formula&position=12&from_view=search

Saturday evening the Washington Post printed an Opinion piece by the chairman of Abbott on the formula shortage.  In the report they also mention establishing a $5-million to help families as they weather this storm:

Washington Post: Robert Ford is chairman and chief executive of Abbott.

We at Abbott take great pride in helping people with diabetes check their glucose, providing critical coronavirus testing and making lifesaving heart devices. And yes, we take great pride in manufacturing nutrition and formula to feed America’s infants, including our most vulnerable. But the past few months have distressed us as they have you, and so I want to say: We’re sorry to every family we’ve let down since our voluntary recall exacerbated our nation’s baby formula shortage.

Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates

We believe our voluntary recall was the right thing to do. We will not take risks when it comes to the health of children. The data collected during the investigation, genetic sequencing, retained product samples and available product from the four complaints did not find any connection between our products and the four reported illnesses in children. However, the FDA’s investigation did discover a bacteria in our plant that we will not tolerate. I have high expectations of this company, and we fell short of them.

Continue reading

[Subscription may be needed WashingtonPost.com, excerpt posted on SouthFloridaReporter.com, May 22, 2022

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Welcome to South Florida Reporter, your go-to source for news and information for the Sunshine State.

EVEN MORE NEWS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2015-2021 - South Florida Reporter.
Join Our Newsletter
Sign up to receive news right to your inbox every day