AAA: Florida Gas Prices Reach New Record Highs – $5 A Gallon Likely

Florida gas prices are creeping closer to $5 a gallon. The state average jumped 18 cents last week, reaching a new all-time high of $4.76 per gallon on Sunday.

Florida gas prices are now 66% more expensive than a year ago. It now costs $71 to fill an average size 15-gallon tank of gas. That’s nearly $29 more than what drivers paid a year ago.

“Unfortunately, the pain at the pump is likely to get even worse this week,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Gasoline made very strong gains in the futures market last week. When that happens, we normally see retail prices rise. It can take days or a week for pump prices to reflect the change, but It wouldn’t be a surprise to see retailers raise their prices another 20 cents by Monday night. At this rate, it sure seems like there’s very little resistance to rising prices at the pump, and $5 a gallon is quickly becoming a very real possibility this summer.”

Crude oil prices rose 3% last week on the futures market. Friday‘s settlement of $118.87 per barrel was $3.80/b more than the week before. Gasoline future prices increased 24 cents per gallon from the week before, reaching a new all-time record high. Although OPEC+ announced plans to raise oil production by 648,000 barrels per day

Oil and gasoline futures prices traded significantly higher last week as the European Union’s Russian oil ban contributed to ongoing global supply concerns, while expectations of global fuel demand increased after China lifted COVID-19 restrictions in Shanghai.

Additional factors weighing on futures prices include a large draw in gasoline supplies and growing exports, amid rising global competition for fuel. This week’s EIA report revealed:

U.S. crude oil stocks are 15% below year-ago levels

U.S. gasoline stocks are 6% below year-ago levels

Gasoline demand is up 2% from a year ago

Domestic refining capacity is down 5% from two years ago

Gasoline exports are up 89% compare to this time last year; 37% more than a week ago

Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($4.90), Fort Lauderdale ($4.79), Miami ($4.79)

Least expensive metro markets – Pensacola ($4.57), Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($4.59), Panama City ($4.60)

Gas Price Overview Oil Price Overview Sunday ‘s Avg. Price – $4.76 per gallon Cost for a Full Tank – $71 (15 gallons) 2022 High – $4.76 per gallon (June 5, 2022) 2021 High – $3.36 per gallon (Nov. 2021) Record High – $4.76 per gallon Friday ‘s U.S. Oil Price – $118.87 per barrel Previous Week’s Closing Price – $115.07 per barrel 2022 High – $123.70 (Mar. 8, 2022) 2021 High – $84.65 per barrel (Oct. 2021) Record High – $145.29 per barrel (July 2008)

Ways to Save on Gasoline

Combine errands to limit driving time.

to limit driving time. Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

for the best gas prices in your community. Pay with cash . Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card. Remove excess weight in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent.

in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent. Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

AAA Resources for Drivers

Enroll in savings programs . AAA Members who enroll in Shell’s Fuel Rewards program can save 30 cents per gallon on their first fill-up and 5 cents per gallon each additional trip to the pump. Click here for more information.

. AAA Members who enroll in Shell’s Fuel Rewards program can save 30 cents per gallon on their first fill-up and 5 cents per gallon each additional trip to the pump. Click here for more information. Get a tune-up . Ensure your vehicle is properly maintained to optimize its fuel economy. Visit AAA.com/AutoRepair to find a certified repair shop.

. Ensure your vehicle is properly maintained to optimize its fuel economy. Visit AAA.com/AutoRepair to find a certified repair shop. Find the lowest gas prices in your area by using the free AAA mobile app.

in your area by using the free AAA mobile app. Determine anticipated fuel costs for your trip by using the AAA’s Gas Cost Calculator.

AAA GAS PRICE AVERAGES

(Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline)

Sunday Saturday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago National $4.848 $4.819 $4.610 $4.247 $3.049 Florida $4.758 $4.749 $4.577 $4.176 $2.855 Georgia $4.279 $4.256 $4.134 $3.762 $2.909 Click here to view current gasoline price averages

Gas Price Survey Methodology

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.

