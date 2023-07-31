AAA: Florida Gas Prices Reach 3-Month Highs

TAMPA, Fla., (July 31, 2023) — Florida gas prices are inching lower after surging to the highest levels this summer. The state average rose nearly 30 cents per gallon, during the past two weeks.

On Friday, the state average reached $3.67 per gallon. Although that was the highest daily average price since mid-April, it remains below the 2023 high of $3.72 per gallon.

“Oil prices are the primary culprit behind the recent jump at the pump,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “The U.S. price of oil rose 15% through the past five weeks, which raised the cost of producing gasoline.”

Earlier this month, when gas prices were lower, the U.S. price of oil traded at around $70 per barrel. On Friday, the price of oil settled at $80.58 per barrel.

According to our partners at the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS), prices are being sent higher by strong economic data, which raises expectations for fuel demand. Additionally, record-breaking heat has led to some refinery outages along the Gulf Coast, leading to reductions in fuel output. The latest data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration shows refinery operations in the Gulf Coast last week at 93.3%. That’s down 1.5 percentage points from the previous week and significantly lower than the 97% rate refineries were operating at last year.

Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – West Palm-Boca Raton ($3.80), Naples ($3.72), Port St. Lucie ($3.71)

Least expensive metro markets – Pensacola ($3.46), Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.52), Panama City ($3.54)

Ways to Save on Gasoline

Combine errands to limit driving time.

to limit driving time. Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

for the best gas prices in your community. Pay with cash . Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card. Remove excess weight in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent.

in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent. Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

AAA Resources for Drivers

Enroll in savings programs . AAA Members who enroll in Shell’s Fuel Rewards program can save 30 cents per gallon on their first fill-up and 5 cents per gallon each additional trip to the pump. Click here for more information.

. AAA Members who enroll in Shell’s Fuel Rewards program can save 30 cents per gallon on their first fill-up and 5 cents per gallon each additional trip to the pump. Click here for more information. Get a tune-up . Ensure your vehicle is properly maintained to optimize its fuel economy. Visit AAA.com/AutoRepair to find a certified repair shop.

. Ensure your vehicle is properly maintained to optimize its fuel economy. Visit AAA.com/AutoRepair to find a certified repair shop. Find the lowest gas prices in your area by using the free AAA mobile app.

in your area by using the free AAA mobile app. Determine anticipated fuel costs for your trip by using the AAA’s Gas Cost Calculator.

Find Florida Gas Prices

Daily gas price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com

State and metro averages can be found here

AAA GAS PRICE AVERAGES

(Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline)

Sunday Saturday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago National $3.752 $3.746 $3.594 $3.543 $4.232 Florida $3.664 $3.667 $3.474 $3.298 $3.946 Georgia $3.558 $3.554 $3.367 $3.226 $3.783 Click here to view current gasoline price averages

Gas Price Survey Methodology

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.

About AAA – The Auto Club Group

The Auto Club Group (ACG) is the second largest AAA club in North America with more than 13 million members across 14 U.S. states, the province of Quebec and two U.S. territories. ACG and its affiliates provide members with roadside assistance, insurance products, banking and financial services, travel offerings and more. ACG belongs to the national AAA federation with more than 62 million members in the United States and Canada. AAA’s mission is to protect and advance freedom of mobility and improve traffic safety. For more information, get the AAA Mobile app, visit AAA.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.