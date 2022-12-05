AAA: Florida Gas Prices Dropped 11 Cents Last Week

TAMPA, Fla., (December 5, 2022) — Florida gas prices dropped 11 cents per gallon last week. On Sunday, the state average was $3.28 per gallon. That’s the lowest daily average price since the state’s gas tax holiday was in effect on October 31.

“Florida gas prices have plunged 30 cents in the past three weeks, due to low oil prices and strong gasoline supplies,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “The downward momentum should continue this week. Unless fundamentals change, the state average could drift below $3.20 per gallon by next weekend.”

The U.S. price of crude oil increased 5% last week. Friday‘s daily settlement of $79.98 per barrel is $3.70/b more than the week before. Despite the uptick, the price of crude remains 15% below the price three weeks ago, when gas prices began their 3-week descent.

COVID-19 lockdowns in China have kept strong downward pressure on oil prices, amid concerns that the lockdowns would reduce global fuel demand.

Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.50), Gainesville ($3.45), Naples ($3.41)

Least expensive metro markets – Pensacola ($3.01), Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.02), Panama City ($3.02)

Ways to Save on Gasoline

Combine errands to limit driving time.

to limit driving time. Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

for the best gas prices in your community. Pay with cash . Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card. Remove excess weight in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent.

in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent. Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

AAA Resources for Drivers

Enroll in savings programs . AAA Members who enroll in Shell’s Fuel Rewards program can save 30 cents per gallon on their first fill-up and 5 cents per gallon each additional trip to the pump. Click here for more information.

. AAA Members who enroll in Shell’s Fuel Rewards program can save 30 cents per gallon on their first fill-up and 5 cents per gallon each additional trip to the pump. Click here for more information. Get a tune-up . Ensure your vehicle is properly maintained to optimize its fuel economy. Visit AAA.com/AutoRepair to find a certified repair shop.

. Ensure your vehicle is properly maintained to optimize its fuel economy. Visit AAA.com/AutoRepair to find a certified repair shop. Find the lowest gas prices in your area by using the free AAA mobile app.

in your area by using the free AAA mobile app. Determine anticipated fuel costs for your trip by using the AAA’s Gas Cost Calculator.

