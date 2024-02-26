AAA: Florida Gas Prices Drift Lower After Setting A New 2024 High

Florida gas prices moved higher last week, but evened out by the weekend. Sunday‘s state average of $3.31 per gallon was one cent more than the week before.

Two weeks ago, the state average jumped 21 cents per gallon. Then last week, the state average fell 5 cents before jumping another 8 cents. By mid-week, the state average reached a new 2024 high of $3.37 per gallon, before falling another 5 cents. Last year’s high was $3.85 per gallon.

“The recent increases are attributed to rising oil prices, as refineries conduct seasonal maintenance,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Florida’s gas prices are likely to face continued upward pressure through the next month as the presence of winter residents and spring breakers contributes to strong fuel demand.”

U.S. crude oil prices drifted lower by the end of last week. Friday‘s closing price was $76.49 per barrel. That’s 3% lower than the previous week’s settlement of $79.19/b – which was the highest daily closing price so far this year. Last year’s highest daily settlement was $93.68/b.

Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.50), Naples ($3.41), Gainesville ($3.38)

Least expensive metro markets – Pensacola ($3.07), Panama City ($3.07), Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.07)

Ways to Save on Gasoline

Combine errands to limit driving time.

to limit driving time. Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

for the best gas prices in your community. Pay with cash . Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card. Remove excess weight in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent.

in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent. Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

AAA Resources for Drivers

Enroll in savings programs . AAA Members who enroll in Shell’s Fuel Rewards program can save 30 cents per gallon on their first fill-up and 5 cents per gallon each additional trip to the pump. Click here for more information.

. AAA Members who enroll in Shell’s Fuel Rewards program can save 30 cents per gallon on their first fill-up and 5 cents per gallon each additional trip to the pump. Click here for more information. Get a tune-up . Ensure your vehicle is properly maintained to optimize its fuel economy. Visit AAA.com/AutoRepair to find a certified repair shop.

. Ensure your vehicle is properly maintained to optimize its fuel economy. Visit AAA.com/AutoRepair to find a certified repair shop. Find the lowest gas prices in your area by using the free AAA mobile app.

in your area by using the free AAA mobile app. Determine anticipated fuel costs for your trip by using the AAA’s Gas Cost Calculator.

AAA GAS PRICE AVERAGES

(Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline)

Sunday Saturday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago National $3.262 $3.264 $3.279 $3.102 $3.373 Florida $3.311 $3.324 $3.297 $3.175 $3.310 Georgia $3.134 $3.136 $3.167 $3.013 $3.167 Click here to view current gasoline price averages

Gas Price Survey Methodology

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.