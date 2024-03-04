AAA: Florida Gas Prices Are 3 Cents Higher Than Last Week; Summer Blend Gasoline Moves Into The Market

TAMPA, Fla., (March 4, 2024) — Florida gas prices averaged $3.34 per gallon on Sunday. The state average was 3 cents more than a week ago, and only 3 cents less than this year’s high of $3.37 per gallon.

“Florida gas prices inched higher last week and are likely to get even more expensive either this week or next,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Gasoline futures shot up 30 cents late last week. That’s an indicator that summer-blend gasoline has moved into the market. Drivers should expect a jump at the pump, but how much remains to be seen.”

From March to April, refineries switch from producing winter-blend gasoline to summer-blend. The EPA requires the switch in effort to reduce smog. The difference in blends is based on something called Reid Vapor Pressure (RVP). Winter-blend gasoline has a higher RVP than summer-blend. During warmer months, fuels with a high RVP could boil in your gas tank and evaporate, causing air pollution.

A blend’s RVP is determined by the ingredients used. Winter blend contains more butane. This ingredient is inexpensive and more plentiful, but contributes to a higher RVP. Summer-grade uses less butane and replaces it with other more costly additives, which contributes to higher prices at the pump.

The switch to summer-blend typically leads to a 15 cent jump at the pump. However, the market was also bullish on the belief that OPEC and its allies would extend voluntary oil production cuts, which they did on Sunday. The cuts were set to expire at the end of March, but will now continue until the end of June, in effort to keep upward pressure on prices.

On Friday, the U.S. price for a barrel of crude settled at $79.97. That’s $3.48 per barrel (+5%) more than the week before. That’s the highest daily settlement since November.

Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.52), Naples ($3.42), Fort Lauderdale ($3.40)

Least expensive metro markets – Panama City ($3.12), Pensacola ($3.12), Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.13)

Combine errands to limit driving time.

to limit driving time. Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

for the best gas prices in your community. Pay with cash . Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card. Remove excess weight in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent.

in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent. Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

Enroll in savings programs . AAA Members who enroll in Shell’s Fuel Rewards program can save 30 cents per gallon on their first fill-up and 5 cents per gallon each additional trip to the pump. Click here for more information.

. AAA Members who enroll in Shell’s Fuel Rewards program can save 30 cents per gallon on their first fill-up and 5 cents per gallon each additional trip to the pump. Click here for more information. Get a tune-up . Ensure your vehicle is properly maintained to optimize its fuel economy. Visit AAA.com/AutoRepair to find a certified repair shop.

. Ensure your vehicle is properly maintained to optimize its fuel economy. Visit AAA.com/AutoRepair to find a certified repair shop. Find the lowest gas prices in your area by using the free AAA mobile app.

in your area by using the free AAA mobile app. Determine anticipated fuel costs for your trip by using the AAA’s Gas Cost Calculator.

Daily gas price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com

State and metro averages can be found here

Sunday Saturday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago National $3.346 $3.338 $3.262 $3.150 $3.390 Florida $3.338 $3.349 $3.311 $3.243 $3.239 Georgia $3.201 $3.202 $3.134 $3.032 $3.142 Click here to view current gasoline price averages

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.