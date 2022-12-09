A Sunny Start For Florida Saturday

Saturday features lots of sun with maybe a cloud or two at times. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast. Highs on Saturday will be in the low 80s.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Sunday will bring sunny skies to South Florida once again. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and near 80 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Monday will feature a nice mix of sun and clouds in the east coast metro area and lots of sun along the Gulf coast. Monday’s highs will be near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday will be another sunny December day in South Florida. Tuesday’s highs will be near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for lots of sun again — but we’re not complaining. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 80s.