A Sunny Start For Florida Saturday

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Saturday features lots of sun with maybe a cloud or two at times.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast.  Highs on Saturday will be in the low 80s.

Sunday will bring sunny skies to South Florida once again.  Sunday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and near 80 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Monday will feature a nice mix of sun and clouds in the east coast metro area and lots of sun along the Gulf coast.  Monday’s highs will be near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday will be another sunny December day in South Florida.  Tuesday’s highs will be near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for lots of sun again — but we’re not complaining.  Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 80s.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

