A Quick Guide To Going Green In 2022 With Increasing Reports Of Environmental Disasters

With increasing reports of environmental disasters and damage, doing your part to help the planet is more important now than ever. Still, while many people like the idea of going green, many don’t know where to start. With a bit of guidance, making a positive impact can be easier than you’d think! Here are some of the best ways to help the planet in 2022.

Switching to Renewable Energy

Whether it’s the ever-running refrigerator or the humidifier you turn on at night, many everyday household appliances use a lot of energy. If you’re new to going green, you may worry that you need to cut these essential services out of your home, but you can reduce their damage by powering them with renewable energy instead.

Solar

One of the best methods for switching to renewable energy is installing solar power. This means replacing your regular fossil-fuel-powered home with solar roofing panels. Switching may be expensive upfront, but using the sun’s power will save a lot of money in the long run.

There are alternatives if you can’t afford that investment right away. You can always get a solar power generator for powering some of your appliances and devices, cutting your electric bill.

As the world’s top renewable energy source, solar power is a constantly growing method for getting power. But it isn’t the only one.

Geothermal

Geothermal energy is the thermal energy that comes from the earth’s crust. Because solar energy depends on direct access to the sun, this can be a good option for people living in colder, cloudy climates.

Hydroelectric

As one of the oldest sources of renewable energy, hydroelectric power creates electricity from running water.

While many countries use harmful, giant dams to create this energy that causes other problems, people living in suburban or rural environments have access to this ancient form of energy through sustainable methods, so long as they live near a body of flowing water. These micro-hydropower systems generate enough electricity to power a large home.

If you have a body of water near you, consider switching to micro hydropower today.

Limiting Food Waste

According to the EPA, US citizens waste over one-third of the food made in the country. This fills our landfills and exacerbates issues of food insecurity. Combating this issue can be as simple as choosing a different restaurant or picking one vegetable over another. Here are some ideas to consider.

Shop Seasonally

Choosing to hold off on certain fruits and vegetables until they’re in-season means that you’re waiting until your supermarket sources them locally.

By minimizing the distance your food travels, you can reduce your carbon footprint while avoiding excess chemicals and pesticides in your food. A simple price check on the cost of your favorite foods at the supermarket will tell you when they’re in season — once the price drops, they’re at their best.

Composting

Composting has the twofold impact of reducing your landfill waste while bettering the soil where it’s used. When done correctly, compost can supplant the need for chemical fertilizers entirely, reduce runoff and help fix contaminated soil.

Getting started is as simple as choosing a separate place to store your organic food waste, then remembering to empty your bin once your compost is done maturing. If you don’t have space to do this in your own home, you could drop off material at composting facilities, or choose to eat at restaurants that productively manage their food waste.

Sustainable Shopping

Recycling isn’t just limited to what you do with plastic water bottles. You can shop sustainably by assessing the packaging of your favorite products. Avoid travel-sized items and remember to shop secondhand. All of these practices help the environment.

Color Your Life Green

Going green can seem confusing at first, but it’s easy to help the environment with small lifestyle changes. Consider implementing some of these today!