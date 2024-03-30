Home Consumer A Month’s Supply Of The Weight Loss Drug Ozempic Costs Less Than...

A Month’s Supply Of The Weight Loss Drug Ozempic Costs Less Than $5 To Make, Study Says

By
Quartz.com
-
ozempic..My Picture
By Bruce Gil 

Novo Nordisk’s nearly $1,000 per month diabetes medication Ozempic can be produced for less than $5 a month, according to a new study.

Researchers at Yale University, King’s College Hospital in London, and Doctors Without Borders found that the cost to manufacture a month’s supply of Ozempic — including with a profit margin— is between $0.89 to $4.74.

RELATED CONTENT
* The popular weight loss drug Wegovy will now be covered under Medicare — but not for weight loss
* Ozempic maker Novo Nordisk’s new weight loss pill could be ‘best-in-class,’ CEO says

The study’s authors wrote that the findings suggest that Ozempic and other diabetes medications “can likely be manufactured for prices far below current prices, enabling wider access.”

For comparison, Ozempic’s current list price is $935.77 for four weekly injections. Although the list price doesn’t reflect what customer’s pay after available rebates are applied, that is still an almost 20,000% markup.

“While we are unaware of the analysis used in the study, we have always recognized the need for continuous evaluation of innovation and affordability levers to support greater access of our products,” Novo Nordisk told Quartz in an emailed statement.

Ozempic is a member of class of drugs known as GLP-1 agonists that help regulate blood sugar levels by triggering the pancreas to release more insulin. The medication has also become known for its weight loss side effects. Demand for Ozempic, along with Novo Nordisk’s weight loss drug Wegovy, has skyrocketed in the last year.

The company reported in January that its 2023 sales jumped 31% to 232.3 billion Danish kroner ($33.8 billion), compared with 177 billion Danish kroner ($25 billion) in 2022. It also projects sales will increase by up to 26% in 2024.

“Novo must substantially reduce the price of Ozempic in the U.S. now,” U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders wrote in post on X in response to the study’s findings.

This article originally appeared here and was republished with permission.

Quartz.com
We believe companies should solve real problems without creating new ones. The global economy must be as inclusive as it is innovative, balance financial incentives with the needs of our planet, and elevate leaders who act with integrity, empathy, and foresight. Quartz was founded in 2012 to be the greatest ally and resource for purpose-driven professionals in search of these new approaches to business. Our journalists around the world produce smart and insightful analysis of the global economy. We help our readers discover new industries, new markets, and new ways of doing business that are more sustainable, innovative, and inclusive.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR