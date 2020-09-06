A Mixed Bag For Florida Of Sun, Showers And Storms Sunday; Tracking The Tropics

Sunday features plenty of sun to start, followed by periods of showers and storms in the afternoon. An elevated risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Sunday will be mostly in the low 90s.

Labor Day will bring some sun, more clouds, and widespread afternoon showers and storms. Highs on Monday will be near 90 degrees.

Tuesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds alternating with showers and a few storms. Tuesday’s highs will be near 90 degrees.

Wednesday will be another day of partly sunny skies and periods of showers and storms. Wednesday’s highs will be near 90 degrees.

Thursday’s forecast includes good sun, clouds at times, and passing showers and storms. Highs on Thursday will be in the low 90s.

In the north Atlantic, Omar is barely a depression and weakening quickly. In the tropics, the low in the central Atlantic that we’ve been watching has a low chance of becoming a depression, since it’s interacting with a vigorous wave that’s impeding its development. That wave has a high chance of developing, and we’ll keep a close eye on it. And another wave is emerging into the eastern Atlantic from the African coast. This wave has a high chance of development during the next five days.