Home Weather A Mixed Bag For Florida Of Sun, Showers And Storms Sunday; Tracking...

A Mixed Bag For Florida Of Sun, Showers And Storms Sunday; Tracking The Tropics

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Sunday features plenty of sun to start, followed by periods of showers and storms in the afternoon.  An elevated risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches.  Highs on Sunday will be mostly in the low 90s.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Labor Day will bring some sun, more clouds, and widespread afternoon showers and storms.  Highs on Monday will be near 90 degrees.

Tuesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds alternating with showers and a few storms.  Tuesday’s highs will be near 90 degrees.

Wednesday will be another day of partly sunny skies and periods of showers and storms.  Wednesday’s highs will be near 90 degrees.

Thursday’s forecast includes good sun, clouds at times, and passing showers and storms.  Highs on Thursday will be in the low 90s.

In the north Atlantic, Omar is barely a depression and weakening quickly.  In the tropics, the low in the central Atlantic that we’ve been watching has a low chance of becoming a depression, since it’s interacting with a vigorous wave that’s impeding its development.  That wave has a high chance of developing, and we’ll keep a close eye on it.  And another wave is emerging into the eastern Atlantic from the African coast.  This wave has a high chance of development during the next five days.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR