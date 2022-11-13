A Michigan Town Claims To Be The Christmas Pickle Capital Of The World And Holds A Parade Led By The Grand Dillmeister

A Michigan Town Claims To Be The Christmas Pickle Capital Of The...

National Pickle Day is observed annually on November 14. It may be a Dill, Gherkin, Cornichon, Brined, Kosher Dill, Polish, Hungarian, Lime, Bread and Butter, Swedish and Danish, or Kool-Aid Pickle. Whichever is your choice, eat them all day long.

The term pickle comes from the Dutch word pekel, meaning brine. In the United States, the word pickle typically refers to a pickled cucumber.

Pickles are a great snack, low in calories and a good source of vitamin K, though they can be high in sodium.

When served on a stick at festivals, fairs or carnivals, pickles are sometimes known as “stick pickles”.

A rising trend in the United States is deep-fried pickles which have a breading or batter surrounding the pickle spear or slice.

For thousands of years, pickles have been a popular food dating back to 2030 B.C. At that time, cucumbers were imported from India to the Tigris Valley where they were first preserved and eaten as pickles.

Cleopatra attributed her good looks to her diet of pickles.

Julius Caesar fed pickles to his troops believing that they lent physical and spiritual strength.

A pickled cucumber (commonly known as a pickle in the United States and Canada or generically as gherkins in the United Kingdom) is a cucumber that has been pickled in a brine, vinegar, or other solution and left to ferment for a period of time, by either immersing the cucumbers in an acidic solution or through souring by lacto-fermentation.

Pickles have been around since ancient times, although there is some disagreement as to when exactly in history people started eating them. Some believe the first pickle was created in Mesopotamia in 2400 B.C.E. Others believe it was as early as 2030 B.C.E.

The phrase “in a pickle” was first introduced by Shakespeare in his play, The Tempest. The quotes read, “How cam’st thou in this pickle?” and “I have been in such a pickle”

Approximately 100,000 to 125,000 acres are devoted to growing pickling cucumbers in the United States.

In the U.S., pickles are made in 30 of the 50 states with Michigan and North Carolina making the most pickles.

Kool-aid pickles are made by soaking dill pickles in strong kool-aid and are very popular in parts of Mississippi.

A town in Michigan that claims to be the Christmas Pickle Capital of the World holds an annual pickle parade led by the Grand Dillmeister.

You can hear the crunch of a good pickle at 10 paces.

According to the U.S. Supreme Court, pickles are technically a “fruit” of the vine (like tomatoes), but they are generally known as a vegetable.

During WWII the U.S. Government tagged 40 percent of all pickle production for the ration kits of the armed forces.

The Department of Agriculture estimates that the average American eats 8.5 lbs of pickles a year!

In Connecticut, in order for a pickle to officially be considered a pickle, it must bounce.

George Washington had collected over 400 variations of pickles.

40% of all pickles produced in the United States during WW2 were rationed for soldiers.

In 2000, the Philadelphia Eagles credited their win over the Dallas Cowboys in smoldering heat due to drinking ice-cold pickle juice.

Elvis Presley was a huge fan of fried pickles.

