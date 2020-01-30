A Decade of Change in Online Gaming

A Look Back at the Last Ten Years of Online Gaming

Over the last 10 years, we’ve seen huge changes across the online gaming industry, most of which have done much to improve the industry as a whole. Whether its multi-player fantasy games, online casino games or an eSport game, the appeal of online gaming is universal and almost anyone you ask will have a favorite.

The sector has experienced a decade of unprecedented growth and development, and in this article, we take a look at the changes that have driven this industry forward.

Mobile Gaming

The rise of the smartphone has changed the face of our daily lives in an untold number of ways. These incredible devices have become a ‘one-stop-shop’ for all our gadgetry; think clock, camera, calculator, computer, fitness tracker, radio and stereo to name but a few. It’s no surprise then that we also expect our mobile device to function as a gaming console. It took a while for the tech to meet the demand, but now most games look and feel just as amazing to play on a mobile as they do on a desktop.

Advancements in mobile technology have been particularly beneficial for online casinos. All the best online casinos now have mobile-friendly versions of their sites – and a quick look at MrCasinova.com will reveal just how many there are.

Software developers are now designing casino games with the mobile user in the forefront of their minds. The games look incredible on the small screen because mobile devices now have the capability to show them off to their full advantage and they have the tech to allow for exciting gameplay mechanics.

Inclusion and Diversity

One of the biggest changes we’ve seen in the last decade is the image associated with gamers and gaming. It’s taken a surprisingly long time for game designers to realize that their audience is a hugely diverse group of people, but we’re finally starting to see that diversity represented on screen.

New waves of young talent are entering the world of game design from all walks of life and they’re infusing gaming with fresh perspectives.

Independent Companies

It’s become clear that there is a much bigger market of gamers to tap into and this has led to the rise of small, independent gaming companies making a splash in the industry. These companies are not beholden to big production companies and can, therefore, make their games the way they want to make them.

Social media makes it much easier to reach a target audience and sell games directly to gamers. Of course, not all of the games hit their mark, but at least game designers are ready, willing and able to take greater risks in order to shake up the format and medium.

Better Storytelling

With greater diversity within the industry as a whole, it’s no surprise that the storytelling within the games has greatly improved. Don’t get us wrong, we love an exciting action game as much as the next guy, but we also love a game that takes us on a journey. We’re not the only ones. More and more gamers are drawn to a game that not only opens the door to a strange new world but one that also tells a ripping yarn.

And let’s not forget, gamers like to interact with one another, multi-player games have proved this again and again. An online game that tells a good story while also giving players the chance to socialize with one another and work together to solve a mission or complete a quest is a winning format.