A Cool Start With A Rebound Of Sun

Sun and Clouds

Sunday features a cool start, but temperatures will rebound with lots of sun and a few clouds. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Some late night showers will move through the east coast metro area. Highs on Sunday will be mostly in the upper 70s, with a few inland locations reaching 80 degrees.

Monday will bring good sun, clouds at times, and some passing showers to the east coast metro area. The Gulf coast will see a sunny January day. Monday’s highs will be near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the mid 70s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday will feature a nice mix of sun and clouds. Tuesday’s highs will be in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and the mid 70s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday will be a sunny day around South Florida. Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and the mid 70s along the Gulf coast.

Thursday’s forecast calls for lots of winter sun. Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and the mid 70s along the Gulf coast.