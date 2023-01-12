Home Weather A Cool Morning Followed By Lots Of Warm Sun

A Cool Morning Followed By Lots Of Warm Sun

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Cool Morning, Comfortable Afternoon

Thursday features a cool morning, followed by lots of warm sun and a few clouds, mostly in the east coast metro area.  Highs on Thursday will be mostly in the upper 70s.

Friday will bring good sun with periods of clouds and showers on a gusty breeze as a strong cold front moves into South Florida.  Friday’s highs will be near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the mid 70s along the Gulf coast — but look for temperatures to decrease rapidly during the evening and late night hours.

Saturday will feature a blast of winter.  Look for morning lows in the upper 40s.  The day will be sunny, breezy, and quite cold.  Saturday’s highs will struggle to reach the mid 60s.

Sunday will begin with another cold morning, featuring lows in the mid to upper 40s.  We’ll see lots of sun and a slow warmup.  Sunday’s highs will be near 70 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the upper 60s along the Gulf coast.

The forecast for Martin Luther King Day calls for a chilly morning, with lows in the low to mid 50s.  The day will feature lots of sun and a few clouds.  Highs on Monday will be in the mid 70s.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

