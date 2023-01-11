Home Weather A Chilly Start Followed By Lots Of Warm Sun

A Chilly Start Followed By Lots Of Warm Sun

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Chilly Morning, Seasonable Afternoon

Wednesday features a chilly start, followed by lots of warm sun.  Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and the mid 70s along the Gulf coast.
Thursday will bring lots of sun and a few clouds to the east coast metro area and sunny skies along the Gulf coast.  Thursday’s highs will be in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and the mid 70s along the Gulf coast.
Friday will feature a mix of sun, clouds, and showers on a brisk and gusty breeze as a strong cold front moves in.  Friday’s highs will be in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and the mid 70s along the Gulf coast — but look for temperatures to dip sharply in the evening.
Saturday morning will be cold, with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.  Then we’ll see lots of sun, but a chilly breeze will keep temperatures much lower than normal.  Saturday’s highs will top out in the mid 60s.
Sunday’s forecast calls for another cold morning, with lows in the mid to upper 40s.  Then look for sunny skies and a slow warmup.  Highs on Sunday will be near 70 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the upper 60s along the Gulf coast.
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here