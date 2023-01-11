Wednesday features a chilly start, followed by lots of warm sun. Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and the mid 70s along the Gulf coast.

Thursday will bring lots of sun and a few clouds to the east coast metro area and sunny skies along the Gulf coast. Thursday’s highs will be in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and the mid 70s along the Gulf coast.

Friday will feature a mix of sun, clouds, and showers on a brisk and gusty breeze as a strong cold front moves in. Friday’s highs will be in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and the mid 70s along the Gulf coast — but look for temperatures to dip sharply in the evening.

Saturday morning will be cold, with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. Then we’ll see lots of sun, but a chilly breeze will keep temperatures much lower than normal. Saturday’s highs will top out in the mid 60s.