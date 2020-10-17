A Breezy, Sunny Saturday In Florida

Saturday features plenty of sun and breezy conditions. Some showers and storms could blow through in the mid to late afternoon. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at the Atlantic beaches. Some flooding at high tide is likely along the Atlantic and Gulf coasts. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 80s.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Sunday will be another sunny and breezy day. Look for more widespread showers and storms during the mid to late afternoon. Sunday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Monday will be breezy with lots of sun in the morning and some showers and storms during the mid to late afternoon hours. Monday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Tuesday will feature good sun, a brisk breeze along the east coast, and afternoon showers and storms. Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for good sun with a few showers at times. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 80s.

In the tropics, the non-tropical low well east of Bermuda has a medium chance of developing into a subtropical or tropical depression during the next 5 days. We’re also watching the southeastern Caribbean, where a low is expected to form. This feature has a low chance of developing by the middle of next week.