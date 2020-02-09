Home Weather A Breezy and Warmer Sunday In Florida

A Breezy and Warmer Sunday In Florida

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

After a mild start with morning lows in the 60s, Sunday will feature good sun, breezy conditions, a few clouds, and the chance of a quick afternoon shower in the east coast metro area.  The rip current risk remains elevated at all South Florida beaches.  Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 70s.

Monday will bring plenty of sun and few mostly east coast clouds on a brisk ocean breeze.  Monday’s highs will be near 80 degrees.

Look for more clouds on Tuesday, especially in the east coast metro area.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Wednesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Sunny skies are in the forecast for Thursday.  Highs on Thursday will be in the low 80s.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

