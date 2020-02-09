A Breezy and Warmer Sunday In Florida

After a mild start with morning lows in the 60s, Sunday will feature good sun, breezy conditions, a few clouds, and the chance of a quick afternoon shower in the east coast metro area. The rip current risk remains elevated at all South Florida beaches. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 70s.

Monday will bring plenty of sun and few mostly east coast clouds on a brisk ocean breeze. Monday’s highs will be near 80 degrees.

Look for more clouds on Tuesday, especially in the east coast metro area. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Wednesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds. Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Sunny skies are in the forecast for Thursday. Highs on Thursday will be in the low 80s.