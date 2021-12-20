A Boomers’ Guide To Income In Retirement

Why is a Reverse Mortgage Important?

Many individuals spend years paying off their homes and earning equity. A reverse mortgage can keep you in your home while providing monthly, quarterly, or yearly income. You can even take your loan in one lump sum. Reverse mortgages are a good option for retirement income because you can spend the money on anything you need. As long as you are committed to paying off your loan, you won’t go into more debt by pursuing a reverse mortgage. You can determine how much you may get from a reverse mortgage using a reverse mortgage calculator.

MoneyGeek Expert Tip: Reverse mortgage payouts are based on the value of your home and current loan rates. As of 2022, the max amount someone can get paid by a reverse mortgage is $822,375.

6. Social Security Benefits

Every paycheck you receive has a small amount taken out that goes into Social Security for most individuals. You also earn credits for the number of years you pay into Social Security. Once you’ve reached 40 credits, you qualify for Social Security benefits which are monthly cash payouts from the government to supplement income in retirement. You must be 62 years old to claim Social Security, and the amount you receive is based on your earnings record from your working years.

Advantages of Social Security

Social Security provides disability and life insurance benefits in addition to Social Security payouts. Benefits are progressive: The higher your earnings, the more money in benefits you will make. Social Security benefits increase with the cost of inflation.

The higher your earnings, the more money in benefits you will make. Social Security benefits increase with the cost of inflation. It’s widely offered: More than 97% of Americans receive Social Security benefits. It’s not need-based or limited by income or assets.

More than 97% of Americans receive Social Security benefits. It’s not need-based or limited by income or assets. It’s secure: Social Security is collecting more than it pays out, making it a secure form of income for years to come.

Why is Social Security Important?

Social Security is the most widespread form of income for retired adults in America. It’s important to take advantage of Social Security because it’s money you’ve already worked to earn that you can finally claim. For individuals who have other income sources, you may need to pay taxes on your Social Security. The Social Security Administration makes it easy to calculate your potential benefits, apply, and manage your Social Security account.

MoneyGeek Expert Tip: If your last yearly income were $80,000 a year, you would receive $1,450 in Social Security benefits from age 62 to 67. According to the Social Security benefits calculator, that amount increases several hundred dollars at age 67 and again at age 70.

7. Government Resources and Public Assistances

When considering government assistance for those facing retirement, most people do not think beyond Social Security and Medicare, but there are a variety of additional offerings to aging adults. Income programs like the Supplemental Security Income (SSI) and Senior Community Service Employment (SCSE) programs can provide another income stream for individuals in retirement. There are also numerous tax assistance programs as well as resources for federal workers and retired military.

Learn about different avenues of income and government and public assistance in the resources below:

Managing Income Streams in Retirement

While the amount of money you have coming in changes in retirement, daily bills tend to stay the same. Managing income streams wisely in retirement is crucial to making your money last long as you need it. Older adults need to consider the sources of income, how much they have, what they need to spend each month, and how long it will last you. This can be solved with a strategy for your retirement paychecks.

Factors to Consider

Several risks can impact finances throughout our lives, and that does not change in retirement. When crafting strategies to manage income streams it’s important to understand different factors that will impact how you strategize your finances. These include things like tax efficiency, income, investment strategies, and others listed below.

Your age: Perhaps the biggest factor to consider is how old you are and what your life expectancy is. This will provide a basis for creating a strategy that allows your money to outlive you. Types of assets: Knowing where your money is will impact where you withdraw it from. Some funds, like 401(k)s, require withdrawal at a certain age. Some income streams will continue to work for you while others are worth withdrawing from as soon as possible. Tax implications: Withdrawing from a 401(k) too soon or taking large sums of money from other suggested income streams can result in large tax implications. When planning your strategy, understand any taxes you’ll have to pay from receiving or withdrawing income. Your financial knowledge: Some individuals are well-versed in money management. If you’re not confident making your investments or strategies, seek a professional to assist you.

Retirement Strategies to Maximize Income

It’s never too soon to start implementing strategies that maximize your income. Even if retirement feels a long way away, there are things you can start doing today to improve your finances so that you’re secure down the road.

If your employer offers a 401(k), you should be contributing as much as you can early on and at the very least meeting your employers’ match. The max you can contribute to a 401(k) is $19,500, and the earlier you can start contributing, the more you’ll gain from compounded interest over the years. Diversify your portfolio: Explore the multiple streams of income that we mentioned earlier. You can start working towards many of these long before you retire, like purchasing bonds and annuities.

Avoiding Common Mistakes

Even if you’ve been managing your finances for several decades, there are a variety of hiccups and mistakes that can impede your financial success as you age. A few wrong moves could leave you without enough money in retirement, from ignoring inflation to relying on the wrong income streams. When planning and managing your retirement paycheck, avoid making these common mistakes.

How to Stay Safe from Money Scams

Aging adults are the center of money scams because they’re often polite, trusting, and believed to have a lot of money. Lottery, tech support, government impersonation and several other scams target older adults every year. Scammers will build relationships with their targets via email or telephone, and over 90% of the time, the scammer is a family member.

