A Beginner’s Guide to Good Guns: 5 Tips to Follow

Being a first-time firearm owner is both exciting and challenging. Most beginners have never picked up a gun before, so it’s only natural they feel nervous. On top of that, guns are quite expensive, and if you make the wrong choice, it can cost you a hefty amount.

After all, you should be comfortable with carrying a pistol at all times. Before you do that, it’s best to start out with something simpler that can provide you with more practical experience in the long run. That being said, let’s talk about everything you should look for when buying your first gun.

The Importance of Research

The thought of going to the gun shop and picking a firearm sounds thrilling but before purchasing one, you should do your homework. Additionally, the demand for guns is always increasing, with over 1.4 million guns being sold monthly this year. That’s why it’s essential to know what you plan to use your gun for and avoid spending your money down the drain.

Also, the type of firearm should depend on what you plan to use it for, such as:

Protecting your family and home

Going hunting

Going skeet shooting

Going target shooting

Starting a gun collection

Once you figure out what you plan to use your gun for, you can start looking at different categories of guns for specific uses. There are many types of firearms which are further broken down into subcategories, but we’ll go through the most basic options.

Getting Started with Firearms

Any beginner needs some early advice on how to get started with guns. First and foremost, you must obtain a concealed carry permit if you want to enter the firearms world.

Next, it’s essential you’re informed about the usage of each different firearm because they vary. Generally, there are three types of guns: shotguns, rifles, and handguns, not including the sub-categories.

When you decide on the type of gun you’re looking for, there are some other essential factors you must consider. Here are our top six tips you can follow:

Research the Gun Laws

As a beginner shooter, the first thing you should do when you decide to own a gun is to research the gun laws in your state. Even if you’re buying a firearm to protect your family and yourself, you must avoid breaking any gun laws that could backfire in the future.

All states have different sets of gun laws and each state decides whether they will provide carry permits. Additionally, guns are carried in two ways: opened and concealed. One of the best ways to learn about your state’s gun laws is to research online or go to a gun dealer who can tell you what legal steps to take and what the restrictions are for your state.

Remember that although the Second Amendment offers you the right to own arms, not all U.S. citizens are legally allowed to. In fact, the FBI runs background checks on potential buyers to ensure you’re eligible to purchase one.

Choose the Right Gun

Once you’re all set with the legal aspects, it’s time to choose the right gun model for you. Essentially, most potential gun buyers are confused about whether to buy a revolver or a semi-automatic firearm. Depending on your needs, there are some things you can consider before making a decision.

If you’ve never handled a gun before, a revolver may be the better choice for you because it’s simple to use. With revolvers, you’re more likely to learn the basic shooting and safety tricks faster, meaning they malfunction less often. Another benefit is that they’re less expensive than other types of guns, so it’s great for brand-new shooters.

However, if you’ve already started practicing your gun skills, semi-automatic guns may be more manageable for you. Although they tend to be a little harder to use, they make great defense handguns. Also, you have more calibers and accessories to choose from.

In the end, it’s important to make the decision based on your needs, by asking yourself ‘’Which one is better for me?’’

Choose Comfort and Safety

When choosing a gun, comfort is one of the primary considerations. If your gun doesn’t fit your hand properly, you’ll have less accurate shots. Similarly, if you have average-sized hands, certain guns like the Glock 43 provide a better grip.

Still, it’s important to try many guns at the shop before you select one. Remember that the grip should be centered, so you have more control over it in any situation.

Before you invest in any gun, there are some additional steps that determine whether the gun you’re considering is the proper one. First, see how the gun feels in your hand and if you can firmly grasp its grip. Don’t forget to compare guns as you go and see if you can maneuver their safety.

If you want to be extra cautious and practice your firearm skills, you can use a dry fire training practice to simulate shooting a gun without real ammo. This technique helps you become more confident and comfortable with your firearm, while also improving your accuracy.

Although there’s a variety of this tool, some of the best dry fire training systems based on common use cases include the following:

Mantix Laser Academy

SIRT Pistol

Mantis Blackbeard X

Laser Ammo’s Recoiled Enabled Pistols

Coolfire Trainer

Additionally, dry-fire training tools must have some common features like analyzing your shooting in real-time, giving immediate visual feedback regarding accuracy, or providing multiple target types and sizes. Above everything else, these systems should be simple to install and disassemble so you don’t have a difficult time when training.

Consider the Type of Caliber

Another crucial factor for beginner shooters is the caliber. For example, the 9mm caliber is a safe choice for personal defense because it can cause immense wounds. However, the .40mm caliber isn’t the best choice for a beginner with a compact firearm. And if you’re planning on practicing more often, the .380s calibers aren’t good as they limit your accuracy.

Additional Accessories

Once you’ve decided on your new gun, it’s time to add some last-minute finishing touches. You’ll only need some essential accessories that are effective for you and the people around you. Initially, you should buy a pistol case, a holster, and ammo.

If the main reason for buying a handgun is for self-defense, you can also get a weapon light that you can attach to the gun. Or, you can also opt for a handheld flashlight that’s bright – great for any dark areas that you may encounter.

Lastly, if you have children, it’s never a bad idea to take extra precautions and buy a cable lock. Everything else you decide to get is a luxury item, so they aren’t necessary.