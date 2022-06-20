93% of Working Americans Have A Side Hustle in 2022

2022 is shaping up to be an unpredictable year for Americans financially. With inflation putting extra pressure on our bank accounts, and an impending recession, you might be wondering what you can do to make some extra cash on the side.

There is no shortage in possible side hustles, and most only require an easy sign up through an app. Think Uber, Etsy, DoorDash, and Depop. The list of possible side hustles is growing, and there’s no shortage of opportunities for those who want to make a little extra money.

How Many Americans Work Side Hustles?

Gone are the days of working 9 to 5. A new survey of over 1,000 Americans finds a whopping 93% of Americans who are currently working part-time or full-time have a side hustle. Of those, 38% work one side job, 38% work two, and 20% work three or more.

When asked what type of side hustles they have, an overwhelming 95% say they do online surveys to earn extra bucks. 18% sell items on sites like eBay, Craigslist, and Facebook Marketplace. 13% do freelance work, and 9% sell their used clothes on sites like Depop.

When asked why Americans are working a side hustle, most (63%) say it’s for something to do and a bit of extra cash. 44% say they need to do it to make ends meet and cover their bills. 32% say they genuinely enjoy it.

Inflation is pushing the prices of necessities (and just about everything else) up, and 28% say this is the reason they’ve taken up a side gig. Additionally, 26% say they work the extra job to pay down debt faster.

Investing extra hours outside of work seems to be paying off. The average monthly income from a side hustle is $483 (or almost $6,000 a year). This differs between men and women, with men earning an average of $596 every month and women earning $378 every month.

Side hustles may be more than just a source of extra income. They also may be an extra source of joy. 90% say they enjoy their side hustle, and 49% would quit their full-time job if they made enough money from their side hustle. In fact, 41% like their side hustle more than their full-time job.

Working Americans are dedicating an extra 13 hours per week on average to their side hustle. That’s an average hourly wage of $37. 35% have worked a side hustle for more than three years. 20% have worked their side hustle for two years, and 16% have worked their side hustle for over one year. 26% have had their side hustle for less than a year.

Business Insurance for Side Hustlers

Some side hustles have small business insurance options. Even dog walkers, yoga teachers, bartenders, DJs, personal trainers and food delivery drivers can get insurance to protect themselves and cover them in an emergency. Despite this, a high 92% of workers have never checked to see if they need insurance.

Small business insurance doesn’t need to break the bank, and it’s worth checking to see if a simple general liability insurance policy (the most recommended for side gigs) would be beneficial. Based on our data, this costs on average around $33 per month (or about $400) per year.

Of the 5% of side hustle workers who have checked to see if they need insurance, 2% currently have it, and spend an average of $70 every month. That’s more than double the average cost of side hustle business insurance. Be sure to compare quotes online before purchasing an insurance policy and find the best price that is closer or even cheaper than the average for your side hustle business.

Inflation and Side Hustles

Many Americans are feeling the pressure of inflation, with 29% saying that inflation was a factor in signing up for an extra job. Around half (51%) of Americans also say they’re considering taking up an additional side hustle because of inflation.

Although it requires more hours and maybe some extra stress, 97% say they’ll continue working their side hustle in the future, and 93% say working a side hustle is worth it. It’s clear that Americans see the benefits of working an extra gig on top of their main job, and most really enjoy it.

Methodology

In May 2022, we surveyed 1,006 full-time and part-time American workers about their side hustles and income. Respondents were 49% female, 49% male, and 2% transgender/non-binary. The age range was 18 to 84, with an average age of 37 years old.

Source: Insuranks news release