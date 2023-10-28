90 Million Chocolate Easter Bunnies Are Manufactured Every Year

National Chocolate Day, celebrated each October 28, is nothing short of a special tribute to mankind’s greatest culinary invention. Chocolate can enhance even the most luxurious dessert items. On the other hand, you can get your fix from a simple candy bar. Hint: Try for chocolate with a “high cacao” percentage and low added sugar.

5th Century – Aztecs loved their newly discovered liquid chocolate to the extent that they believed Quetzalcoatl, the god of wisdom, literally bestowed it upon them.

13th Century – Taking the love of chocolate to the next level, Aztecs use cacao beans as a currency.

16th Century – Once chocolate turned sweet — in 16th-century Europe — the masses caught on and turned chocolate into a powerhouse treat.

1609 – As the love for chocolate increases in Europe, a book is published in Mexico that is dedicated entirely to chocolate, “Libro en el cual se trata del chocolate

1765 – The first chocolate factory opened in the US. Dr. James Baker and John Hannon start a chocolate factory in Massachusetts

1828 – Dutch chemist Coenraad Van Houten invented a hydraulic press that could separate the cocoa butter from the cacao, thereby producing a powder. This led to the first chocolate confections

1847 – The first modern chocolate bar was created by Joseph Fry in 1847 after he discovered that he could create a moldable chocolate paste.

1868 – Cadbury started in England

1875 – Swiss chocolatier Daniel Peter joins forces with M. Henri Nestlé, then a baby food manufacturer who had invented a milk-condensation process. Together they found a way to bring milk chocolate onto the market. They would go on to form the Nestlé company.

1907 – Milton Hershey builds a park to create a more pleasant environment for workers and residents — striving to rise above typical factory towns of the time. The original main buildings, including a rustic bandstand and pavilion, serve as a stage for vaudeville and theatre productions.

1938 – Wakefield’s cookbook includes the recipe for the ‘Toll House Chocolate Crunch Cookie.’

Chocolate is technically a vegetable. Chocolate comes from the cacao bean, which grows on the cacao tree.

As it contains no cocoa solids, white chocolate isn’t chocolate.

Chocolate helps you lose weight. A study revealed that ingestion of dark chocolate prior to eating at an all-you-can-eat buffet triggered a 17% lower calorie intake for participants! It’s all about the sugar.

Chocolate can help your heart. Per the American Heart Association: “Combining raw almonds, dark chocolate and cocoa significantly reduced the number of low-density lipoprotein, or LDL, particles in the blood of overweight and obese people. LDL is often called “bad cholesterol” because of the role it plays in clogging arteries.

Cocoa butter is the processed fat from the cocoa bean. Skincare products also include cocoa butter. Its fatty acids are touted as good for your skin.

$10,000 — the price of Swarovski-studded chocolates.

$260 — the price of a 1.76-ounce To’ak chocolate bar.

400 — the number of cacao beans it takes to make one pound of chocolate.

8 — the number of years it took to perfect the recipe for milk chocolate.

90 million — the number of chocolate Easter bunnies manufactured every year.

36 million — the number of heart-shaped chocolate boxes sold every Valentine’s Day.

1847 — the year when British confectioners invented the first chocolate bar.

20% — the percentage of all dark chocolate consumed in the U.S.

1700s — the decade when chocolate milk was created in Jamaica.

22 pounds — the amount of chocolate that would need to be eaten to kill a person.

