90 Million Chocolate Easter Bunnies Are Manufactured Every Year

National Chocolate Day, celebrated each October 28, is nothing short of  a special tribute to mankind’s greatest culinary invention. Chocolate can enhance even the most luxurious dessert items. On the other hand, you can get your fix from a simple candy bar. Hint: Try for chocolate with a  “high cacao” percentage and low added sugar.

  • 5th Century – Aztecs loved their newly discovered liquid chocolate to the extent that they believed Quetzalcoatl, the god of wisdom, literally bestowed it upon them.
  • 13th Century – Taking the love of chocolate to the next level, Aztecs use cacao beans as a currency.
  • 16th Century – Once chocolate turned sweet — in 16th-century Europe — the masses caught on and turned chocolate into a powerhouse treat.
  • 1609 – As the love for chocolate increases in Europe, a book is published in Mexico that is dedicated entirely to chocolate, “Libro en el cual se trata del chocolate
  • 1765 – The first chocolate factory opened in the US. Dr. James Baker and John Hannon start a chocolate factory in Massachusetts
  • 1828 – Dutch chemist Coenraad Van Houten invented a hydraulic press that could separate the cocoa butter from the cacao, thereby producing a powder. This led to the first chocolate confections
  • 1847 – The first modern chocolate bar was created by Joseph Fry in 1847 after he discovered that he could create a moldable chocolate paste.
  • 1868 – Cadbury started in England
  • 1875 – Swiss chocolatier Daniel Peter joins forces with M. Henri Nestlé, then a baby food manufacturer who had invented a milk-condensation process. Together they found a way to bring milk chocolate onto the market. They would go on to form the Nestlé company.
  • 1907 – Milton Hershey builds a park to create a more pleasant environment for workers and residents — striving to rise above typical factory towns of the time. The original main buildings, including a rustic bandstand and pavilion, serve as a stage for vaudeville and theatre productions.
  • 1938 – Wakefield’s cookbook includes the recipe for the ‘Toll House Chocolate Crunch Cookie.’
  • Chocolate is technically a vegetable. Chocolate comes from the cacao bean, which grows on the cacao tree.
  • As it contains no cocoa solids, white chocolate isn’t chocolate.
  • Chocolate helps you lose weight. A study revealed that ingestion of dark chocolate prior to eating at an all-you-can-eat buffet triggered a 17% lower calorie intake for participants! It’s all about the sugar.
  • Chocolate can help your heart. Per the American Heart Association: “Combining raw almonds, dark chocolate and cocoa significantly reduced the number of low-density lipoprotein, or LDL, particles in the blood of overweight and obese people. LDL is often called “bad cholesterol” because of the role it plays in clogging arteries.
  • Cocoa butter is the processed fat from the cocoa bean. Skincare products also include cocoa butter. Its fatty acids are touted as good for your skin.
  • $10,000 — the price of Swarovski-studded chocolates.
  • $260 — the price of a 1.76-ounce To’ak chocolate bar.
  • 400 — the number of cacao beans it takes to make one pound of chocolate.
  • 8 — the number of years it took to perfect the recipe for milk chocolate.
  • 90 million — the number of chocolate Easter bunnies manufactured every year.
  • 36 million — the number of heart-shaped chocolate boxes sold every Valentine’s Day.
  • 1847 — the year when British confectioners invented the first chocolate bar.
  • 20% — the percentage of all dark chocolate consumed in the U.S.
  • 1700s — the decade when chocolate milk was created in Jamaica.
  • 22 pounds — the amount of chocolate that would need to be eaten to kill a person.

