9 Stress Relief Tactics to Use Throughout the Day

Stress has become a part of everyday life for many people, but it doesn’t have to control you. You can incorporate several stress relief tactics into your daily routine to help manage your stress levels while improving your overall well-being. Stress shouldn’t have the power to throw off your entire day, so finding things that work for you to manage it will benefit you in many situations.

Here are nine stress relief tactics to use throughout the day.

1. Take a Break

Over 32% of US adults report feeling anxiety or depression in the last two weeks. Daily life is full of things that stress you out. Working or studying for long periods makes it easy to start feeling stressed and overwhelmed. Regular breaks for even ten minutes are a great way to relieve tension. It can help you reset and refocus instead of getting even more overwhelmed by pushing through the hours.

Set a timer for 30 minutes and work without interruptions and then take a five or ten-minute break to stretch, walk around or do something you enjoy. Keep repeating this process throughout the day so you give your mind a break.

2. Try Deep Breathing

Deep breathing is a simple and effective way to reduce stress. You can feel immediate relaxation when you take a few deep breaths by inhaling through the nose and exhaling from your mouth. Stress can make you feel like you are only taking short, shallow breaths, so deep breathing can help your chest feel like it is opening up.

Focus on your breath so you don’t feel overwhelmed with anything else in your mind. Another good technique is the 4-7-8 method. It is when you inhale air for four seconds, hold the air in for seven seconds and exhale for eight seconds.

3. Exercise

Exercising is a great way to relieve stress and improve your mood. It will help take the pressure off your mind and focus on what is happening with your body, whether feeling a stretch or a muscle burn. Exercising releases endorphins that naturally make you feel good. You can engage in many types of exercise, such as weight lifting, yoga, walking or stretching, which can all be effective ways to unwind. It is best to get around 30 minutes of exercise each day to get optimal benefits.

4. Talk to Others

Social support is crucial for managing stress, but 7% of people have social anxiety disorders and suffer extreme anxiety from everyday interactions. Find someone you trust and feel comfortable expressing things that go on in your life. It can help you feel better and gain perspective from someone else. No matter who it is, reach out and connect, even if it is a short conversation.

A therapist is an excellent option if you feel like you have no one to talk to about things safely.

5. Be in Nature

Spending time outside can have a calming effect on the mind and body. The sunlight is a great way to increase your vitamin D and fresh air makes you feel good overall. Take a walk in your neighborhood, sit in your backyard or open a window for airflow in your home. The sights, sounds and smells each have a calming effect and reduce stress.

6. Practice Mindfulness

Mindfulness allows you to pay attention to the present moment without judgment. It will reduce stress and increase self-awareness of what is happening now compared to becoming overwhelmed about the future. Take a few minutes to practice mindfulness each day. It can be while you’re eating, walking or any time of the day that feels right.

Focus on the sensations of your body and let go of distracting thoughts.

7. Listen to Music

Music can have a calming effect on your mood and emotions. Depending on the type of music you listen to, it can help reduce stress and anxiety. Create a playlist of songs that feel relaxing and listen to it when you feel stressed.

8. Laugh

Laughter is a great form of medicine to reduce stress and improve mood. Try watching a funny movie, reading a comic book or spending time with someone who makes you laugh. Laughter releases endorphins that make you feel better and more relaxed. It can take away from the symptoms of anxiety that you feel since it is another bodily sensation.

9. Take a Hot or Cold Shower

A hot bath or shower can help you relax and soothe tense muscles and promotes relaxation. A cold shower is a good route if you want something to relieve anxiety quickly. Cold water may boost mood and decrease anxiety after a study suggested those who took cold showers daily for several months reported positive results.

Take Control of Stress

Implementing these things in your daily life can significantly affect your stress levels. Try including them in your daily routine and see how you feel a difference.

