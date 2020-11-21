800,000 Deadly Takata Airbags Still On Florida Roads

Following a multi-year National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) recall, there are still more than 11 million defective Takata airbags on U.S. roads today. More than 800,000 are in Florida.

This week, owners of affected vehicles will receive a letter from the Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, NHTSA, and SafeAirbags.com notifying them that recalled Takata airbags could kill or seriously injure drivers and passengers if they deploy. (sample letter)

The letters direct vehicle owners to schedule appointments at local dealerships for immediate free repairs. Owners who receive a recall letter should act, even if their vehicle has been previously repaired. Some vehicles have been repaired with a temporary replacement part and now require a permanent repair.

A defective part inside the airbag can explode when the airbag deploys, potentially shooting sharp metal fragments at the driver and passengers. NHTSA has confirmed that 18 people in the U. S. have been killed, with hundreds of others alleged to have been injured, by this defect.

Vehicles affected by the Takata airbag recall include those made by BMW, Daimler Vans, Daimler Trucks, FCA, Ferrari, Fisker, Ford, General Motors, Honda, Jaguar Land Rover, Mazda, McLaren, Mercedes-Benz, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Subaru, Tesla, Toyota and Volkswagen.

Source: SafeAirbags