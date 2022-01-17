8 Of The Best Supplements For Arthritis 2022

Medical News Today chooses products that meet the following criteria:

Price: Products are available for a range of budgets.

Products are available for a range of budgets. Ingredients: Products have a variety of ingredients to suit individual needs. For example, some products are suitable for vegetarians or vegans.

Products have a variety of ingredients to suit individual needs. For example, some products are suitable for vegetarians or vegans. Suitability: Products come in different forms, such as powder, gummy, capsule, or liquid.

Curcumin

Curcumin is one of the main components of turmeric that may help block inflammation. It may also promote heart health and prevent other conditions. However, curcumin supplements may cause blood thinning.

A 2015 study on rats suggests that curcumin supplements are an effective anti-arthritic treatment.

Moreover, a 2020 study involving humans showed that Curcuma longa extract was more effective at reducing osteoarthritis (OA) pain in the knee than a placebo. However, the authors of the study note that further research into the effects of Curcuma longa extract is necessary.

The National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health states that scientists have conducted extensive research into substances present in turmeric but that there is still uncertainty about their health effects.

Best curcumin for vegans

This subscription-based company offers 500-milligram (mg) Turmeric supplements, which contain curcumin.

The company advises a person take this supplement once per day with food and water.

This vegan-friendly product is free from:

dairy

lactose

gluten

wheat

soy

corn

eggs

fish

shellfish

nuts

peanuts

The company website lists the price as $0.40 per day.

Best curcumin for vegetarians

This vegetarian-friendly product comes in a container of 60 capsules, with each capsule containing 500 mg of curcumin. The company suggests taking 1 capsule per day.

Life Extension claims that most of its products are free from gluten and genetically modified organisms (GMOs). It also notes that it manufactures its products in the United States.

The capsules are available on Amazon for around $22.30.

Boswellia

Boswellia, or Indian frankincense, is an herbal extract. It may have anti-inflammatory and pain-relieving properties.

A 2019 study on rats suggests that Boswellia extract may be useful in managing RA.

Moreover, a 2020 meta-analysis of seven studies with a total of 545 participants found that Boswellia and its extract may be effective in treating OA.

Best Boswellia extract powder

The company recommends a person take 500 mg of this powder once or twice daily with a meal, or as instructed by a doctor.

The Boswellia Serrata Extract is free from:

soy

dairy

yeast

gluten

added sugar

additives

The price is $13.96 for a 100-gram (g) bag.

Collagen

Collagen is a natural protein present in bodily tissues that supports joints, tendons, bones, ligaments, and the skin.

A 2016 review found that collagen supplements may help with OA by increasing bone mineral density, protecting cartilage, and relieving pain.

It is important to note that this type of supplement is usually not suitable for vegetarians or vegans.

Best collagen powder

These travel sachets contain 10 g of collagen per serving. The powder can dissolve in any liquid, hot or cold. According to the manufacturer, an individual can take 1–2 sachets per day.

The company claims that it sources its collagen from grass-fed, pasture-raised bovine and that the collagen is free from:

dairy

gluten

heavy metals

cholesterol

A box of 20 sachets costs around $32.74 on Amazon.

Best collagen capsules

These capsules contain two types of collagen. HUM Nutrition recommends people take 3 capsules with food.

Moreover, the product contains vitamin C, chondroitin sulfate, and hyaluronic acid.

It is also non-GMO and free from gluten and artificial sweeteners or colors.

The price is $40 for a bottle of 90 capsules.

Fish oil

Fish oil contains omega-3 fatty acids, which may have anti-inflammatory qualities. It may therefore benefit people with arthritis. Fish oil may also improve heart and eye health, lower blood pressure, and promote healthy skin.

A 2015 study on arthritic rats found that fish oil treatments can have positive effects on the joints.

However, the authors of a 2016 study involving 202 people with knee OA or regular knee pain found that there was no additional benefit of taking high dose fish oil over low dose fish oil for participants with knee OA. They also note that further investigation into the efficacy of fish oil is necessary.

Best fish oil liquid

This product is in a liquid form and is available in a lemon or orange flavor. It is free from artificial preservatives and is non-GMO.

The company claims there are 1,600 mg of omega-3s per teaspoon, and it recommends a person take 1 teaspoon either once or twice per day with a meal.

The price is around $53.52 on Amazon for a 500-milliliter bottle.

Best fish oil gummies

These gummies are a mix of strawberry, lemon, and orange flavors, and each serving has 57 mg of fish oil.

Nature Made recommends people chew 2 gummies daily.

The oil, which the company claims to make from wild-caught ocean fish, does not contain:

gluten

artificial colors

artificial sweeteners

artificial flavors

A bottle of 90 gummies costs $15.49.

Best fish oil softgels

These lemon-flavored softgels are available to purchase in a pack of 60, 90, 120, 180, or 210.

A pack of 90 contains a total of 1,280 mg of omega-3s.

Nordic Naturals claims it uses sustainable and ethical practices and delivers safe and effective nutrients.

A pack of 90 softgels is available for around $39.95 on Amazon.