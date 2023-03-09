8 Common Credit Card Fees And How To Avoid Them

By Alexandria White

While credit cards are a great asset, they often come with numerous fees that can add up to significant charges if you miss a payment, spend over your limit or take other actions outside of normal purchases. When you apply for a credit card, there are many terms and conditions you have to acknowledge, and if you’re approved, you’ll receive a lengthy cardholder agreement in the mail. These documents outline all the fees you may be charged by using your credit card. It’s important to be aware of the various fees you may incur so you can minimize charges or avoid them altogether. Below, we break down the most common credit card fees and how you can avoid them, potentially saving you hundreds of dollars.

8 common credit card fees

Annual fee

Many credit cards charge a fee every year just for having the card. Annual fees typically range from $95 to upwards of $500. Most cards charge the same fee every year, though some cards may waive the annual fee for the first year you hold the card.

Interest charges

Credit cards charge interest if you don’t pay off your balance in full each billing cycle . The amount of interest you’re charged is listed on your cardholder agreement as your annual percentage rate ( APR ).

Late payment fee

Every time you pay your credit card bill late, you’ll incur a fee that ranges from up to $29 for first-time instances and up to $40 for subsequent violations made within six billing cycles.

Foreign transaction fee

When you make purchases outside the U.S. you may incur an additional fee each time you swipe your card. Typically, this fee is around 3% per transaction.

How to avoid foreign transaction fees: Consider credit cards with no foreign transaction fees, such as the Capital One Platinum Credit Card if you have average credit.

5. Balance transfer fee

When you transfer debt from one credit card to another card, you’ll typically incur a 3% to 5% fee per transfer, with a $5 or $10 minimum fee.

How to avoid balance transfer fees: While balance transfer fees can often be outweighed by the amount of money you save during the interest-free period, you can check out cards that have no balance transfer fees. These cards typically require good to excellent credit.

Cash advance fee

Cash advances may seem like an easy way to get cash fast, but come at steep costs. Card issuers typically charge a 3% or 5% fee per cash advance which can add up if you withdraw hundreds of dollars.

How to avoid cash advance fees: Instead of taking out a cash advance, consider borrowing money from family or friends or taking out a personal loan (which usually offers better terms).

Over-the-limit fee

Card issuers may charge you for exceeding your credit limit, though the fee can’t be greater than the amount you spend over your limit. This fee is a bit different than others because you have to opt-in to approve it, according to the CARD Act of 2009 . Normally, your creditor denies your transaction when you try to spend over your limit, but for a fee of up to $35, you can opt-in to have these transactions get approved. If you don’t opt-in, your card issuer will simply decline any purchases you try to make over your limit.

How to avoid over-the-limit fees: Don’t opt-in to over-the-limit fees since there’s little benefit. You should avoid spending up to your credit limit and keep the amount of credit you use below 10%. You can also set alerts for when you’re approaching your credit limit, so you can easily keep track of how much you’re able to charge to your card.

Returned payment fee

If you schedule a payment for your credit card bill, but don’t have enough money in your bank account, your payment may be returned. As a result, your card issuer may charge you a returned payment fee, usually up to $40.

For instance, if you schedule a $750 bill payment with only $500 in your checking account, you could be hit with a $40 fee from your card issuer that is tacked onto your bill. How to avoid returned payment fees: Verify that you have sufficient funds in your bank account before you schedule any payments.

Bottom line