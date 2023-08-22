With the pent-up demand for travel after the stay-at-home guidelines during the pandemic, Florida has become a major target for travelers. People are looking for more than just a trip to Disney.

Florida’s islands offer an experience that land-based attractions can’t match.

Florida Travel Blog has documented our 8 best islands to visit in Florida. Now it’s time to pick your island visit in Florida for a weekend or that special island vacation.

Disney World and the surrounding attractions collect over 60 million travelers per year! There are hundreds of sites that detail the Orlando area but few realize that Florida has some of the most visited islands in the world.

So, get ready to explore the best islands to visit in Florida based on their popularity, charm and the ability to schedule that getaway in Florida!

Best Islands to Visit in Florida in 2023

KEY WEST and the Florida Keys – there is no place in the country that has a bigger 24-hour party than Key West. Perhaps not the ultimate destination for young children, but certainly a place for grown-ups who want to act like children again! Key West is at the top of the list of the best islands to visit in Florida. You also can venture off the island for a whole string of islands we call the Florida Keys. Read more here….

CLEARWATER BEACH – ranked among everyone’s top ten beach communities in Florida, Clearwater Beach has the most beautiful white powdery sand of any place in the state. The kids have plenty to do and adults love the island atmosphere. Lots of things to do including the Clearwater Marine Aquarium. Read more here….

AMELIA ISLAND – this much fought-over island in the northeast corner of the state offers fun, unique shopping, beaches, and history to make a fun vacation getaway. Fernandina Beach is the center of activity on this resort-laden island. The Atlantic Ocean beaches line the east side of the island. One of our favorite places to visit. Read more here….

MARCO ISLAND – if you want something a little more upscale and laid back, Marco Island will be perfect for a reclusive island place to visit Florida. Wide beaches, good restaurants, and water activities throughout the island. Plenty of excellent restaurants and a wide beach for the sun worshipers. Read more here….

ST. GEORGE ISLAND – nestled in a remote panhandle paradise, St. George Island is the ultimate way to get away from the doldrums of daily life. Beautiful remote Gulf beaches are perfect for a chair and umbrella. Fishing, biking, hiking, and relaxing are part of your menu of things to do along with shore birds that share your vacation The best island to visit in Florida for pure relaxation. Read more here….

SIESTA KEY – Just off the coast of Sarasota, Florida, this island has the 11th-ranked beach in the world. The beach is wide, long, and loved by families who come here. Nearby is a quaint little village that can serve up some great cuisine. Book early and often, since this is one of the most popular beaches in Florida. Plenty of parking and concessions. Read more here….

ANNA MARIA ISLAND– This island listed on our best islands to visit in Florida is a real gem. Located a few miles north of Sarasota and 35 miles south of Tampa, Anna Maria Island has a white sand beach on Florida’s west coast that dazzles all who visit. There are no big high rises, no shopping centers, and fewer people clamoring for a spot on the beach. Just colorful cottages, charming shops, and some good seafood restaurants. Read more here….

BOCA GRANDE ON GASPARILLA ISLAND – This is a little more upscale island with a big fishing problem! Boca Grande Pass on the south side of the island is known for world-class tarpon fishing. The island is full of lovely homes and comfortable cottages. Golf carts are the mode of transportation, but cars are tolerated. Another relaxing spot on Florida’s Gulf Coast. Read more here….

These are some of the best islands to visit in Florida. Yes, we know there are places like the Miami area, Naples, Cocoa Beach, and dozens more. These are not islands.

But planning is part of the fun and Florida Travel Blog will always have some offbeat ideas that can add a unique adventure or two.