71% Of Americans Surveyed Say They Eat A Fried Chicken Sandwich At Least Once Every Two Weeks

National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day is here to celebrate and pay heed to this delicious food that feels deeply American!

Is there anything better than biting into a fresh, fried chicken sandwich? Hearing the crunch and feeling the crisp texture of the fried batter over the juicy slice of chicken beneath it? The buttery, warm roll with mayo and crisp cold pickles. That experience merits a lot of respect, which is why we take National Chicken Sandwich Day seriously.

1700s – The Scottish – one of the first purveyors of fried chicken, started immigrating to America.

1747 – First Fried Chicken recipe is published. Hannah Glass, an English cookery writer, publishes her recipe for fried chicken in The Art of Cookery Made Easy .

. 1762 – The Earl of Sandwich requests convenience food. To avoid leaving the gambling table, John Montagu, 4th Earl of Sandwich, asks the cook to make something easy to eat and he becomes its namesake

1800s – During antebellum America, slaves combined the West African and Scottish techniques of frying chicken to create the style we know today.

1900s – The Quebec version of a hot chicken sandwich makes its entry – with chicken on bread smothered in poutine gravy.

l930s – The city’s infamous hot fried chicken resulted from alleged revenge for infidelity that backfired and became a staple cuisine.

1946 – Chick-fil-A markets that it invented the fried chicken sandwich.

1980 – A disappointment at first, the McChicken is taken away in lieu of McNuggets and then brought back again in 1988.

2019 – Popeyes releases its first ever fried chicken sandwich which breaks all records and sparked a frenzy.

2019 – After a brief hiatus, Popeyes returns its chicken sandwich to stores, once again inciting a cultural frenzy.

Claiming that they invented the chicken sandwich in the 1940s, Chick-fil-A, which is an Atlanta-based fast food restaurant founded by Samuel Truett Cathy, was probably the first to put a fried chicken sandwich on a fast food menu.

Popeyes vs. Chick-fil-A – If you really want to get involved in the cultural dialogue, grab one from each of these two locations and let everyone know your hot take on the current zeitgeist.

The biggest preference for sauces on chicken sandwiches is either no sauces (16%), barbecue sauce only (15%) or ranch dressing (12%).

Despite the increase in popularity of Popeye’s during the Chicken Sandwich Wars, Chick-fil-A remains America’s number one chicken chain.

50% of Americans say they love fried chicken sandwiches, and 16% said they would marry one!

A whopping 71% of Americans surveyed say they eat a fried chicken sandwich at least once every two weeks or so.

There are more chickens on earth than people at 25 billion.

More than 1.25 billion chicken wings (more than 100 million pounds) were consumed on Super Bowl weekend in 2012.

Popeye’s Chicken is named after the character Popeye Doyle in the movie “The French Connection.”

Alektorophobia is the fear of chickens.

Over 80 pounds of chicken is consumed by an average American every year.

