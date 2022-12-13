7 Ways To Speed Up Recovery After Surgery

Recovering from surgery can be a long and arduous process, but there’s no reason to suffer through it. Fortunately, there are several steps you can take to speed up your recovery time and get back on your feet.

Follow your doctor’s instructions

The most important thing to remember during your recovery is to follow your surgeon’s instructions. They know best what activities you should or shouldn’t be doing, so listen carefully and comply with their advice. For example, a carpal tunnel surgery timeline could differ significantly from recovery from an appendectomy.

Get the right nutrients

Eating a balanced diet full of whole grains, proteins, vegetables and fruits will help nourish your body and provide the nutrients it needs to heal quickly. Avoid processed foods high in sugar, salt, and unhealthy fats, as these can slow recovery times. In addition, be sure to drink enough water each day.

Prioritize your rest

Any medical professional will tell you rest is essential for healing after surgery. When you get home, make sure you get plenty of sleep. Strive for at least seven to eight hours each night. In addition, avoid any strenuous activities that might tire you out too much. For example, ask for help with heavy lifting or walking around the house.

Exercise regularly

Although exercise might not be in the cards on day one, you should work in a few minutes of movement each day once your doctor allows it. Exercise helps promote muscle growth and reduce inflammation, which are both important factors in healing after surgery. You could also ask your doctor about physical therapy to help get your body back to normal.

Take care of your incision site

Taking proper care of incisions is essential for proper healing and avoiding infection. Clean your incision sites daily and keep them covered until fully healed. If your doctor placed stitches during surgery, follow their instructions about when it’s safe to remove them. Most importantly, never remove stitches yourself.

Know when to seek medical help

Incisions after surgery can easily become infected. In addition, it’s pretty common to tear stitches. If you notice any leakage or bleeding, seek medical attention right away. It might be tempting to clean the wound, put on a new bandage, and call it a day. However, doing so can lead to further complications.

Don’t strain yourself

Finally, be sure not to strain yourself during your recovery, especially in the early days. Sneezing, coughing, and using the restroom can all lead to torn stitches if you’re not careful. Try to sneeze and cough as gently as possible, and if your doctor suggests getting help to use the bathroom or bathe, be sure to do so.

Recovering from any kind of surgical procedure can be a struggle, but there are many things you can do yourself at home that will help speed up the process. Following the correct protocols will ensure that you have an easier time recovering. If you take care of yourself, you’ll be on your feet in no time.