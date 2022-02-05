7 Ways To Be Frugal Without Being Cheap

WRITTEN BY: ROBYN GOLDFARB

If you are like me, you focus on living frugally and saving every penny that you can. Being careful with your money is important to you. Saving and living debt-free are your goals, and you’re trying your best to do that. It’s hard.

But how do you live a frugal life without appearing cheap? Do you feel that you can often come across as cheap by living an extremely frugal life? Really being frugal and being cheap are two entirely different things. Unfortunately, people often interpret “frugal” and “cheap” differently.

Frugal Vs. Cheap

What do I mean when I use the word frugal vs. cheap?

Being frugal means living simply and economically. But a cheapskate is described as people who are unwilling to spend money or who do not want to spend as much money on anything as they ought.

When you adopt frugality for the first time, it may seem complicated. After all, the thoughts of achieving financial goals may add up some stress. When it comes to managing money, discipline is essential. A lot of people get overwhelmed and stressed out when managing money.

How To Be Frugal Without Being Cheap

If you want to save a decent amount by living a frugal life but don’t want to be seen as “cheap,” you need to follow some golden rules of living frugally.

Don’t Buy Overly Cheap Gifts

While you may love buying things from thrift stores or regifting items-don’t do so in an overly visible way for your friends and family, even if you score an awesome find as a gift, don’t let them know how little you paid for it or whether you got it for free.

You don’t have to spend a lot of money, but people often find this overly cheap way of gifting insulting, and they may feel you don’t care about them. So you may choose thrifting for yourself, but not for others, as they may consider you a cheap person and may feel slighted. But, of course, if you know that they would appreciate this- then, by all means, do so!

Buy Quality Products

You can live with using a cheap brand for your clothes or footwear, but you need to look at the quality over the cost for items like home appliances. For example, if an appliance needs frequent repairing, it will rip off your savings. Better to go for appliances of high quality and do not need a lot of constant maintenance. Additionally, new appliances often have energy-saving features to help you save money on your electric bill.

Don’t Skimp on the Bill

Going out to eat with friends? Doing an activity with a lot of people? It’s great to save money so you can suggest something free or cheap, but once the decision has been made, don’t haggle on the bill. Instead, pay your share and enjoy! This is not the time to be frugal and nitpicky.

Tip Well At Restaurants

You may want to save money on eating outside but don’t want to appear cheap. Order fewer dishes but definitely tip well. Waiters work hard and often rely on tips to make ends meet. You also will probably get better service, and you won’t sabotage your retirement by leaving a few extra dollars to those who work hard for you to have a good time.

Avoid Being Frugal at Others’ Expense

Having a frugal attitude is commendable. However, trying to be cheap is not. If you enjoy your dinner at others’ expense and think you have achieved your frugal living goals, you are mistaken. Someone may sponsor your food once or twice, and soon you will lose all the respect you have as you will start to appear to be a cheapskate who is always looking for free food.

Cheapness demonstrates that you do not want to spend money at all. Therefore, always pay a fair share of expenses and never try to achieve your frugal goals at others’ expense.

Savings Can’t Be Maximized by Being Cheap.

You can be frugal without being cheap. You need to spend on good health. If you lose your health, then all the money in the world won’t help you. Frugality is good, but cheapness probably won’t pay. Pay for your health and pay for peace of mind. This way, you will not hurt your short-term and long-term saving goals and achieve financial freedom soon.

Balance Your Spending and Saving

It’s important to find a balance between being frugal and saving money in the long run. Keep an eye on your finances and stick to a reasonable budget, but don’t restrict yourself from spending on leisure and comfort. As life progresses and your financial situation changes, balancing saving and spending will establish a solid financial base with a flexible budget.

Frugal people always remain committed to their goals by keeping a frugal mindset. They know how to be frugal without being cheap. Having a cheap attitude means you may try to save money at other people’s expense. Understand the difference between being frugal and being cheap.