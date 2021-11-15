7 Steps Every New Entrepreneur Must Take

Ready to follow your dreams? Before you go out there and start getting busy, it’s crucial to figure out your type of entrepreneur. Just like any other person can’t eat just desserts, an entrepreneur who fails to find their specialism will lack the focus needed to make it work in this competitive world.

Define Your Dessert

Here are some ideas to help you out:

– Don’t be shy about pursuing your passion – if running a pie shop gets your adrenaline pumping, then, by all means, go for that! It might not be the best choice, but at least you’ll enjoy yourself along the way.

– Think logically about which business is most likely to succeed based on current market conditions – how come half the bakeries I walk into are empty? Maybe we should start a pie shop.

– Keep an eye on how other entrepreneurs are doing – would you try and sell the same product as Chipotle or Subway? Probably not, so consider what your competition is up to and figure out how to make your offering stand out from theirs.

Get Ready for Success…and Failure

So, you’ve got yourself a pocket full of dreams and a trade-marked recipe for world domination; great! Now all that’s left is getting into the kitchen and turning those ideas into something tangible (and hopefully profitable). You may need to go back to Step 1 because things never work exactly like they do in your head. Take this opportunity to learn how it feels when things don’t go your way, and then get back up and try again!

Think Like an Investor

Once you’ve created a product that you’re passionate about and know there’s a market for says Paul Haarman; it’s important to remember that as an entrepreneur, money doesn’t grow on trees (especially if your business is anything like our pie shop). So, before you go spending all of your time trying to build the next big thing, stop and think about whether or not funding is available.

This can be done by looking at some statistics on small businesses and speaking with friends and family members first. If you find that no one is willing to give you what you need, then there may be another path worth exploring.

Find Your Niche

Depending on how much capital you have available, you may or may not be able to start your business the “right” way, and that’s ok! It doesn’t matter if your first startup is funded by a loan from Uncle Sam (or anyone else for that matter) – all that matters has an initial plan in place to get things moving. Consider this step as more of a jumping-off point than anything else, and remember: there’s no such thing as too small when it comes to entrepreneurship!

Bootstrap It

Now I don’t know about anyone else, but I’ve never had $10,000 just lying around to invest into my dreams, so the idea of bootstrapping has always appealed to me. The term “bootstrapping” can take on many different meanings depending on the context, but for the sake of this discussion, we’re talking about building your business one step at a time with whatever money is on hand. If you don’t have any money to start with, consider whether you can invest some of your time instead!

Keep It Simple

Paul Haarman says, the best entrepreneurs are also the most creative ones, so it’s no surprise that many think outside of the box when looking for new opportunities. The problem is that sometimes being too creative can hurt your ability to turn a profit – have fun with it but remember what got you here in the first place and try not to stray too far from that!

Don’t Count Your Chickens Before They Hatch

We’ve all heard the saying before, so why is it so many people still fall into this trap? When you’ve got a business plan laid out and things are looking up, it’s straightforward to start imagining your future profits – but remember: nothing will kill a fledgling startup faster than going overboard with spending. I can’t stress this enough: build a solid foundation first and only after that, put some money aside for a rainy day!