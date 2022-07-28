7 Common Superstitions And Their Meaning

Many people are superstitious nowadays, without actually knowing the meaning behind these superstitions that have been passed on from generation to generation. A lot of common superstitions, such as a broken mirror and an itchy nose, can easily be traced in historical books and stories from thousands of years ago.

Here’s what the seven most common superstitions people believe in actually mean.

Fear of number 13

Although many believe this number is cursed solely due to the murders that occur on Friday 13th in the infamous horror movie, the actual superstitious beliefs about this number go as far back as the Code of Hammurabi (a legally binding document created in 1750 BC).

The number 13 itself is considered bad luck since Christians stand by the fact that Judas, the 13th guest to arrive at the table, was the one who ultimately betrayed Jesus. The fear of number 13, as well as Friday the 13th, has affected people so much that many avoid celebrating weddings, birthdays and similar occasions on that very day.

Avoiding black cats at all cost

The fact that people start panicking when a black cat crosses their way will always be silly to many people. However, this superstition is linked to a belief that was commonly spread during the Middle Ages in the U.K, and it’s directly connected to witches.

Witches were known to take a form of a pitch-black cat, which was often described in books written by several well-recognized scientists and writers in the 13th and 14th centuries.

There’s little to no evidence to prove there’s any bad luck when it comes to any animal, so don’t let that black cat disrupt your day.

Itchy nose

Nose itching is a common superstition is linked to a specific detail of the human anatomy. The nose itself holds delicate and very important blood vessels in it, and it’s common to experience nosebleeds when you get either scared, angry or even excited. Therefore, since the nose ‘senses’ our emotions, it might as well sense that someone either loves us or hates us!

Breaking a mirror brings 7 years of bad luck?

This is yet another superstition that comes from Ancient civilizations. As one breaks a mirror (which is believed to be an entrance to the soul), their soul also shatters into millions of pieces. Therefore, the soul is now severely damaged, and the person can’t face any good luck.

Why exactly 7 years of bad luck? Well, it was the Romans who strictly believed that the human body ‘repairs’ itself every 7 years. This is why many believe that our soul, if a mirror is broken in our home, also takes that same period to heal.

Stepping under an open ladder

Other than taking a risk of being completely covered in paint, the meaning behind this superstition comes from prehistoric religious beliefs.

Namely, the open ladder creates a triangle, which was considered to be kind of a portal to the “other side” where all kinds of dark spirits and creatures linger, waiting for us to open that passage. As creepy as this sounds, I would gladly stay away from the ladder from now on.

Itchy Palms bring us money

This is one of the most common beliefs among people today, and it comes from the fact that people used to (and still do) extend their palms to receive their money.

There’s some difference as to which palm itches. More specifically, in some countries, it is believed that if your left palm is itchy, you will receive a large sum of money, while the right itchy palm means you’ll lose all your money.

Either way, do not scratch your palms, as it’s likely just sweaty palms!

Knocking on Wood to ‘unjinx’

The meaning and origin behind this one are very simple. Many old Slavic and Norse cultures believed that their Gods resided in trees, which is why knocking on any piece of wood would ‘bless’ them with good luck, instead of bad. Moreover, you’re supposed to knock exactly 2 times: the first knock is to request good spirits to help you, and the second one to express gratitude.