6 Ways to See Florida’s Beauty

Whether you live in Florida permanently or are just visiting, there is an enormous amount of beauty to behold. You might be wondering what the best ways to take in the sights are. There are several methods that both locals and guests have found effective in soaking in the surroundings. Try one or try them all, and you’re guaranteed to be satisfied with the experiences you embark on, absorbing everything this gorgeous state offers.

Schedule a Helicopter Ride

Have you ever taken a helicopter ride? Is it something that you’ve always wanted to try? What better way to see the Sunshine State than from way up in the sky? The global helicopter market will increase to $68.34 billion before 2027. With those stats, you can rest assured you’re one of many choosing a helicopter as your preferred mode of transportation. See the ocean views from above! You’ll never forget it.

Rent a Car

Another way to see the sights around Florida is by renting a car. Renting a car is fun because you can drive a car you may not typically be able to drive. If you’re just renting for the day, consider getting something a little fancier, sportier, or outside of what your daily driver looks like. Be sure to always practice safe driving. There are about six million car accidents that occur in the United States each year, so make sure you’re following all the local traffic laws. You should always be aware of your surroundings. You can never predict what another driver will do on the road.

Take a Bike

If you like to bicycle, Florida is a great place to be. There are plenty of places in Florida where you can either rent or buy a bike and see everything there is to see. Be sure to check out the local laws for riding bikes, though, because you don’t want to get caught cruising somewhere you’re not supposed to be. For instance, you can’t ride a bike on the sidewalk in some places, while in others, it’s allowed.

Try Walking Around

One way to ensure you don’t miss anything on your trip to see some of the most beautiful features the region has to offer is by walking around. You can take your time, slow down, stop, backtrack, or take a seat if you’re on foot. The journey is truly up to you. However, this mode of transportation requires some physical exertion. So if you’re going to walk, make sure you’re prepared.

Buy a Used Vehicle

Buying a used vehicle to see your surroundings is more practical and economical if you plan to stay there for a while. It will be cheaper than renting a car in the long run, but you have to think about how much time you’re spending there. Did you know that almost 40 million vehicles change hands annually between sales at a dealership and private party exchanges? That’s a lot of cars! Make sure to handle insurance and registration if you go this route.

Hop in a Hot Air Balloon

This might be one of the most adventurous ways to see any state, but it’s sure to be an experience you’ll never forget. Renting a hot air balloon is one of the more costly choices on this list, but is sure to be worth it. Pack lunch and some beverages and hit the air with your favorite traveling partner. The guide controlling the air balloon will know where to go so you can get the most out of your escapade.

Whatever method you choose, you know there are plenty of things to see when traveling around Florida. Depending on what area you’re in, some of these methods might be a little more effective than others. Check what’s standard for others visiting the region or ask the locals. Those that live there know better than anyone how to best take in the sights in their specific city or town.