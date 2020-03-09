6 Reasons Why Injectable Treatments Are Best For Wrinkles

When you begin to notice signs of aging, you may decide the time has come to take action to restore a youthful, soft look to your skin. There are plenty of options out there, so many it may seem a bit confusing at first! However, you should not fear the choices, you should embrace them, as now is a great time to visit our cosmetic injectable clinic to review the selections and get assistance in determining which injectable is right for your individual needs. To help you understand better what injectables do and how they’re unique, we’ve established a few points to consider:

Injectables offer subtle, natural results

A good doctor will ensure proper levels of an injectable so your skin looks full, soft, and completely natural. No one likes the idea of a scary frozen face, incapable of movement, and that appears to be made of plastic. With the right physician and the proper product for your specific needs, you can rest easy knowing that your injectable results will be spectacular, and look just like you, only younger.

There is more than one type of injectable

There are actually three types of injectables available at this time. The first is probably the most well known, which is the class of injectable that Botox is in, and it’s called neuromodulators. This is the type that “freezes” the muscles in the face to prevent squinting and the creation of further wrinkles. There is more than one brand of this type, so your doctor can review these options.

The second type is called dermal fillers, such as Juvederm. Most are hyaluronic acid-based, which is a substance often found in facial creams and serums. There are newer fillers that are non-HA based that last a little longer, but they all work nearly identically. They provide volume by “filling” your wrinkles and plumping them up, creating a smooth, natural look.

The third type of injectable is Kybella, a relatively new entry. It is a substance called deoxycholic acid and it is approved for use under the chin. It essentially dissolves small pockets of fat. Some doctors may use it in an off-label manner, but it is primarily used to ease loose sagging jowls, rather than for wrinkles.

You should beware of discount injectables

These are not cheap fixes, so if you see something advertised that sounds like an amazing deal, beware. There are shady characters attempting to profit off your desire to look younger by hawking knock off product, which is illegal but can also create dangerous health risks to you. By only using quality, doctor-approved injectables, you guarantee yourself less risky outcomes and you won’t have to worry about what is actually being injected into your face. Never settle for second-rate products just to save a few dollars. You’re worth more than that.

Injectables can be used before you see your first wrinkle

It’s true that injectables are wonderful for plumping up wrinkles once they’re on your face, but did you know you can use them to help PREVENT wrinkles? Yes, you can! There has been a significant uptick in the number of patients under 30 years old choosing to have small amounts of injectables put in place well ahead of any need to correct wrinkles. This prevention often allows a person to age a bit “slower,” and many doctors are more than happy to assist you in slowing the aging process. Keep in mind, it’s still vital that you apply sunscreen and use good judgment to protect the health of your skin as you age, as well.

Injectables don’t last forever

At some point, an injectable will require a repeat. However, a good injectable done properly will give you youthful, smooth results for up to six months. This is good in that it allows someone to try something first before making a long-term commitment. These injectables are extremely popular simply because they are non-invasive and you get immediate results with no downtime required. But keep in mind that, slowly, your body will break down the hyaluronic acid in most fillers, and you’ll need to have another injection to maintain your results. Most people understand this and are okay with it because the results are naturally stunning.

It matters when you get your injectable done

There may be times when you should skip the injectables, at least temporarily. If you’re pregnant or are breastfeeding, for instance, it’s best to wait until after delivery to have your injectable placed. If you have or have had recently, a sinus infection, the site of the injection could cause the infection to spread. Finally, if you have an upcoming dental appointment 33scheduled, you should wait until a few days pass to undergo injectable treatments. The dentist could potentially cause the injectable materials to be displaced due to the way he or she must move your mouth and lips during your dental visit.

Elizabeth is a renowned leader in the space of Health and Mental Wellness topics. Her work has appeared on more than a dozen influential sites and blogs. Her articles both focus on providing valuable information and an entertaining read that her readers enjoy.