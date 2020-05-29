6 Reasons to Visit Katy Trail

There are a number of things that have put the state of Missouri on the map, one of which is the famous Katy Trail. At 240 miles, this is the longest biking and walking trail in the United States. The park stretches from Clinton all the way to Machens and boasts a total of 26 trailheads.

Whether you love to watch birds, cycle till you drop, jog with your dog, or brush up on your history lessons, Katy Trail never disappoints. The trail will not only give you tons of picturesque scenes but you will get an experience of a lifetime just cycling and walking around. If you are looking for a good excuse to pack and leave for Katy Trail, you have come to the right place. Here are six reasons to visit this exceptional and infamous park.

1. Mind-Blowing Scenery

No doubt nature enthusiasts will be blown away by the abundance of deeply satisfying features in Katy Trail State Park. The trail cuts through beautiful limestone bluffs that go as far as your eyes can see. Then there’s the Missouri River and countless vineyards that make the experience even more worthwhile.

Additionally, the wide grass fields, countless wetlands, forests, and landscapes, and leafy enclaves found along the way are real treats for nature lovers as well. That’s not all. Since Katy Trail was once a railway, expect to see some old train cars, rustic bridges, historic depots, and stone tunnels. In short, Katy Trail is a mammoth bundle of incredible scenery for the free-spirited individual. Be sure to make stops often to take it all in.

2. Down History Lane

How about going on an adventure of a lifetime that not only fulfils your thrill but also teaches you one or two things about the history of the land? Katy Trail offers that and more. In case you didn’t know, the trail was built over the Missouri-Kansas-Texas Railroad or simply “Katy”. Before the trail was opened in 1987, the railroad operated a big hub in Sedalia, MO.

If you would love to take a trip down history lane, book a ticket now. The Katy Depot, located in the trail is a must-see location to learn more about the Georgetown Quarry. You will glance at a number of exhibits on the impact of the railroad on the community.

3. Wineries

Being home to Anheuser-Busch, Missouri is famous for churning out some of the sweetest beer brands in America. However, Katy Trail is also home to over 100 wineries. Blame this on German settlers who found the Missouri River as a grape-friendly area. The wine varieties here are quite vast; you will be spoilt for choice.

4. Plenty of Getaways

As you cycle or walk along Katy Trail, you will come across small towns with immersive experiences of their own. If you are up to it, take a quick getaway east across the river towards Jefferson City (the State Capitol) and spend on or two days exploring the town’s rich culture. Rocheport, MO is also a small, historic district with plenty of B&Bs, antique shops, and restaurants. When you are done soaking in the goodness of Jefferson City, cycle 40 miles to Rocheport and enjoy some warmth, hospitality, and small city leisure.

5. Horseback Riding

Love to hop on a horse and go on a ride? Katy Trail will make that possible for you. Although most of the trail prohibits horseback riding, you can indulge in your hobby in a 35-mile path between Clinton and Sedalia. This stretch is spacious enough and can accommodate cyclists, hikers, and trucks with horse trailers.

6. A Biker’s Paradise

Riders of all stages find Katy Trail deeply rewarding. With all the crushed limestone and level concrete paths, you’d have to be out of your game to not have fun riding your bike on this park. Whether you are biking all 240 miles or a fraction of that, you will find a community of bikers from around the world. Take your time to truly enjoy as much natural beauty as you can. Don’t worry, there are enough bike repair shops to take care of your wheeler if need be.

From historic monuments to breweries, wineries, and bike tours, this park has something for everyone. If you are looking for the ultimate outdoor adventure, consider taking a trip to Missouri.