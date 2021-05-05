6 Of The Best Vitamin C Supplements

Most people can get adequate vitamin C in their diet by eating fruits and vegetables. However, some people take a vitamin C supplement due to dietary restrictions or a medical condition.

Vitamin C, or ascorbic acid, is a water soluble vitamin and antioxidant that is essential for health. It helps the immune system, skin, and bones function, and it combats damage from free radicals, which are molecules that can adversely affect the body. This article looks at who may benefit from taking vitamin C, how much people need to consume per day, and some of the best vitamin C supplements available on the market.

Who needs a vitamin C supplement?

According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), vitamin C deficiency is rare in the United States. However, although most people can get enough vitamin C from fruits and vegetables, others may have difficulty getting enough vitamin C from their diet. People who may be at risk of vitamin C deficiency include: older adults

people with alcohol use disorders

people with eating disorders

people who smoke, as cigarette smoke increases the damage that free radicals cause, resulting in a higher need for vitamin C

people who eat restricted diets for medical reasons

people with certain medical conditions, such as kidney disease that requires hemodialysis, conditions that cause malabsorption, and some types of cancer

infants who drink boiled cow’s milk, because the heat destroys the small amount of vitamin C it contains Anyone who is concerned that they have a deficiency can ask a doctor for blood tests to see which nutrients they need. Having a long-term deficiency in vitamin C can lead to scurvy. In addition to those who have a vitamin C deficiency, some other people may also benefit from consuming more of this nutrient. For example, some evidence suggests that vitamin C can reduce the severity and duration of the common cold. According to the NIH, there is no conclusive evidence that vitamin C has an impact on COVID-19, however. For more in-depth resources about vitamins, minerals, and supplements, visit our dedicated hub.

How much vitamin C do people need? According to the NIH, the recommended daily intake of vitamin C for most people is 75–90 milligrams (mg). Typically, the small intestine absorbs up to 100 mg of vitamin C from food per day. Once the cells have become saturated with vitamin C, they cannot absorb any more. However, some people believe that taking very large doses of vitamin C, or “mega-dosing,” is beneficial. This may stem from a 1976 paper that indicated that high-dose vitamin C could prolong the lives of people with terminal cancer. However, more recent studies have not repeated this result. Vitamin C doses of over 2,000 mg per day may cause side effects, such as: diarrhea

nausea

abdominal cramps People with particular health conditions and those who take certain medications may also need to avoid vitamin C supplements. These conditions include hemochromatosis, which causes the body to store too much iron, and kidney stones. Vitamin C may also interact with chemotherapy treatment. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) does not regulate vitamin C products. For this reason, it is important to discuss taking any new supplement with a doctor.

What to look for in a vitamin C supplement

There are several forms of vitamin C. In supplements, vitamin C usually comes in the form of ascorbic acid. However, some supplements contain other forms, such as sodium ascorbate, calcium ascorbate, or ascorbic acid with bioflavonoids. According to the NIH, all forms of vitamin C are similarly beneficial. There are various ways to take vitamin C, including: capsules

chewable gummies

effervescent tablets

powders

liquids

sprays Some people may prefer the convenience of swallowing tablets, while others may prefer a powder that they can mix into drinks. People who have problems absorbing nutrients may prefer a sublingual supplement, as the body absorbs these in the mouth rather than in the intestines.

Other ways to get more vitamin C

Eating more fruits and vegetables is the best way for someone to increase their vitamin C intake naturally. The NIH suggests: half a cup of raw sweet red pepper, which contains 95 mg of vitamin C

three-quarters of a cup of orange juice, which contains 93 mg of vitamin C

half a cup of broccoli and half a cup of strawberries, which totals 97 mg of vitamin C

one medium orange and half a cup of cooked cabbage, which totals 98 mg of vitamin C Some companies also fortify their breakfast cereals with added vitamin C. High heat, water-based cooking methods, as well as prolonged storage, can destroy some foods’ vitamin C content. For this reason, the NIH suggests lightly steaming or microwaving vegetables to retain more of their nutrients.

When to contact a doctor Vitamin C deficiency can be fatal without treatment. A person should contact a doctor if they have symptoms that may indicate a vitamin C deficiency. These symptoms include: small red or purple spots on the skin

inflamed, swollen, or bleeding gums

wobbly teeth or tooth loss

corkscrew shaped hairs

depression

fatigue

joint pain A person should also consult a doctor before taking vitamin C, particularly if they have a medical condition, are pregnant, or take any medications.