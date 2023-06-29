57% Of People Are Uncomfortable With Their Level Of Emergency Savings. Here’s How Much They Think They Need

By Lorie Konish

Having ample cash set aside can help prevent an unexpected emergency from turning into a financial catastrophe.

But when it comes to emergency savings, more than half of Americans — 57% — are uncomfortable with the level of money they have set aside, according to a new Bankrate survey.

Of those respondents, one-third are very uncomfortable, the May online and phone survey of 1,025 respondents found.

To feel comfortable with their amount of cash on hand, most respondents — 88% — said they need enough funds to cover at least three months of expenses, up from 72% who said so in 2019 when Bankrate last asked the same question.

Almost two-thirds of respondents — 64% — said they would need enough cash to cover six months of expenses in order to feel comfortable.

However, less than half — 48% — have enough cash set aside to last three months. Meanwhile, 22% have no emergency savings at all, the survey found.

“The progress on increasing emergency savings continues to come at a snail’s pace, despite a widespread recognition among Americans that they don’t have enough savings and that they’re not comfortable with what they have,” said Greg McBride, chief financial analyst at Bankrate.

The Covid-19 pandemic helped raise awareness about the importance of having cash set aside.