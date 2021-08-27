53 Restaurants That Offer The Best AARP & Other Discounts

WRITTEN BY: KAITLYN FARLEY

Restaurant discounts for seniors these days aren’t relegated to the “early bird” hours anymore. In fact, there are plenty of restaurants that offer discounts throughout the day, including for late-night dining. And that’s a good thing. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics 2017 Consumer Expenditure Survey, people ages 65 to 74 spend an average of $2,769 on eating out each year. If you’d like to shave a couple of hundred bucks off the top of that amount, you’re in the right place. We’ve rounded up some of the best restaurant discounts around. Whether you’re an AARP member or not, there are plenty of places out there to get your discount.

Let’s start with AARP discounts.

The best AARP restaurant discounts

1. Bonefish Grill

Seafood fans will be happy to know that Bonefish Grills offers an AARP discount of 10 percent.

2. Bubba Gump Shrimp Company

Craving shrimp? Bubba Grump Shrimp Company also offers a 10 percent discount!

3. Carrabba’s Italian Grill

Carrabba’s Italian Grill has plenty of locations nationwide for AARP members to enjoy a 10 percent discount.

4. Chart House

Chart House is yet another seafood joint where AARP members can get 10 percent off their bill!

5. Claim Jumper Restaurant & Saloon

Looking for dinner with a funky Western theme? Claim Jumper can provide all that, plus 10 percent off your bill!

6. Corner Bakery Cafe

If you want a sugary confection to compliment your discounted dinner, find the closest Corner Bakery Cafe to get 10 percent off dessert, too!

7. Denny’s

No matter if you’re looking for waffles or burgers, Denny’s has a plethora of locations for you to use your 10 percent off AARP discount.

8. Fisherman’s Wharf

Enjoy seafood, grilled meat, cocktails and more, all with a 10 percent discount at Fisherman’s Wharf.

9. Gandy Dancer

For those wanting a fancier dining experience, Gandy Dancer provides a higher-end menu, including its popular brunch specials, all at a 10 percent discount for AARP members.

10. Grand Concourse

This Pittsburgh train station-turned-restaurant is another more upscale option. Not only will you eat in an extravagant, historic building, but you’ll also be able to use your AARP membership to get a 10 percent discount.

11. Joe’s Crab Shack

Not around Pittsburg? You can always find your closest Joe’s Crab Shack and also enjoy 10 percent off!

12. Landry’s Seafood

In the mood for some authentic Gulf Shore grub? Stop by Landry’s Seafood to use your 10 percent AARP discount.

13. Landry’s Inc. Restaurants

Landry’s Inc. also offers a 10 percent discount, but only at the following restaurants: Aquarium, Babin’s Katy, Cadillac Bar, Charley’s Crab, Fish Tales, The Flying Dutchman, Gandy Dancer, Grand Concourse, Grotto, Lighthouse Buffet, Meriwether’s, Mitchell’s Fish Market, Peohe’s, River Crab Blue Water Inn, Rusty Pelican, Simms Steakhouse, T-Rex Cafe, Willie G’s Seafood & Steak and Yak & Yeti.

14. McCormick & Schmick’s

Grab some steak and stirfry using your 10 percent discount at McCormick & Schmick’s.

15. The Oceanaire Seafood Room

The Oceanaire offers both a 10 percent AARP discount and a more upscale seafood dining experience.

16. Outback Steakhouse

Whether you’re looking for just a Bloomin Onion or a full meal, Outback Steakhouse offers AARP members a 10 percent discount.

17. Rainforest Cafe

Enjoy the atmosphere and fun-themed food items at Rainforest Cafe and get 10 percent off using your AARP membership.

18. Red Sushi Hibachi & Grill

Fans of sushi will love this 10 percent AARP discount!

19. River Crab Blue Water Inn

If you’re in Saint Clair, Michigan, you can enjoy an AARP discount of 10 percent at the River Crab Blue Water Inn.

20. Saltgrass Steakhouse

Craving some Texas-style steak? Grab your AARP card and get a 10 percent discount on your bill.

21. SweetFrog Premium Frozen Yogurt

Customize your own cup of frozen yogurt and get a discount of 10 percent, too!

22. Willie G’s Seafood & Steaks

Find your local Willie G’s and cash in a 10 percent AARP discount!

Discounts for seniors who aren’t AARP members

Of course, you don’t have to be an AARP member to get a good discount. Here are some more restaurants that offer discounts to seniors regardless of AARP membership.

23. A&W Restaurants

A&W’s famous rootbeers taste even better with a discount! Most locations offer a 10 percent discount, although the discount amount may vary by location.

24. Applebee’s

Get your burger at a discount by signing up for the Golden Apple Card program, which offers discounts ranging from 10 to 15 percent.

25. Arby’s

Enjoy your next roast beef sandwich and curly fries even more with a 10 percent discount, and some locations even offer a discounted soft drink!

26. Back Yard Burgers

Ordering a meal from Back Yard Burgers? You can get a free soft drink with it!

27. Ben & Jerry’s

Want a sweet treat? Most Ben & Jerry’s locations offer a 10 percent discount if you’re 60 or older.

28. Bennigan’s

It doesn’t have to be St. Patrick’s Day for you to enjoy a great Irish meal at a discount! If you’re over 60, most locations offer a discounted meal, although the amount off will vary by location.

29. Big Boy Restaurants

Looking for more discounted home-style meals? Most Big Boy locations offer a discount to those over 60.

30. Bonanza Steakhouse

You’ll go bananas for Bonanza Steakhouse’s $1-off Wednesdays!

31. Boston Market

Find your nearest Boston Market to get discounted donuts, drinks and all other menu items for those over 65.

32. Bruster’s

Do you love ice cream and frozen yogurt? Grab a Bruster’s Kid at Heart card to get 25 cents off future purchases.

33. Burger King

You’ll eat like a king with Burger King’s 10 percent off for seniors! You can also get additional discounts on coffee and soft drinks at most locations.

34. Captain D’s

If you’re still looking for a seafood place to get a senior discount, most Captain D’s offer discounted days for seniors over 62, although the discount day may vary by location.

35. Cicis Pizza

Eat all the pizza you can with a 10 percent discount for those over 60. Some locations even offer a free drink with the buffet!

36. Chili’s

From baby-back ribs to molten chocolate cake, you can get a10 percent discount if you’re 55 or older!

37. Einstein Bros. Bagels

Grab a baker’s dozen box of bagels at 10 percent off if you’re over 60 at Einstein Bros. Bagels!

38. El Pollo Loco

Even if it’s not Taco Tuesday, you can grab some tacos (or any other menu item) at a 10 percent discount with a maximum value of $1 if you’re 60 or older.

39. Fuddruckers

In case we haven’t given you enough burger places to consider, Fuddruckers also offers 10 percent off a burger and side!

40. Golden Corral

Do you wake up early? Beat the crowds and enjoy an Early Bird Senior Special if you’re over 60.

41. Hardee’s

Most Hardee’s (also called Carl’s Jr.) locations either offer 33 cent soft drinks or a 10 percent discount to seniors.

42. IHOP

You can have your pancakes and eat them too with discounted prices for seniors! Discounts vary by menu item and location.

43. Jack in the Box

Need some food, fast? Most Jack in the Box locations offer a senior discount, with some locations going as high as 20 percent off!

44. KFC

Trying to satisfy your craving for chicken? KFC offers a 5 to 10 percent discount, and some locations even offer a free small drink with meal purchase.

45. Krispy Kreme

If you’ve got a sweet tooth, you’ll love this discount for customers over 50! Most locations offer a 10 percent discount, although it does vary by location.

46. McDonald’s

Head on over to the golden arches to get a discount on beverages, including free coffee!

47. Shoney’s

Craving a big, All-American breakfast? Shoney’s will given seniors 60 and older a 10 percent discount.

48. Sonic

Drive up to Sonic to cure your cravings for burgers and shakes, and enjoy either a 10 percent discount or a complimentary soft drink if you’re 60 or older.

49. Steak ‘n Shake

Sonic isn’t the only place to get discounted shakes! Steak ‘n Shake offers a 10 percent discount to diners over 50.

50. Taco Bell

Are you thinking, “Yo quiero Taco Bell?” Then you’ll love that Taco Bell offers anyone 65 and older 5 percent off their meal and a free soft drink!

51. TCBY

Still looking for a frozen yogurt discount near you? TCBY offers 10 percent off to customers 55 and over!

52. Whataburger

And what about Whataburger? They offer a free soft drink to customers over 55!

53. White Castle

Whether you’re craving a Crave Box’s worth of sliders or just one or two, White Castle offers those 62 or older a10 percent discount on sliders, fries and other menu items.