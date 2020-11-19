5 Ways to Make Money Online

The internet has enabled many people to continue working even in the time of the pandemic. Workers such as customer service representatives and mental health professionals sit on their sofas with their laptops each day and carry on with their duties.

If you lost your job because of the virus and COVID-19 has you counting pennies. Fortunately, there are many ways you can make money at home with nothing more than a great idea and a computer with the internet.

1. Teach Classes Online

If you have a skill that you think others would like to learn, you may want to share your knowledge online. You can start your own website or offer your skills on a site like YouTube.

You can teach skills that are related to your profession or you can teach something related to a hobby that you have. Music and language lessons are very popular online.

Graphic design is also a skill that many people would like to learn. Creative writing classes are popular as well.

If you are a good cook, you will be happy to know that people are always looking for culinary instructions online. They are also always looking for a way to burn off the calories from that rich food. If you know your exercises and look good in a leotard, you may want to teach an exercise class or two.

2. Start an Online T-Shirt Company

If you can always think of a pithy comment to make on your Facebook wall or on your friends’ walls, you may be able to make money by selling t-shirts with funny sayings on them. If you like making your friend’s birthday cards with inspirational sentiments and beautiful designs, you may want to make t-shirts with inspirational sayings on them.

You can find the tools to design your t-shirt online. Once you have designed your shirt, you can put it on your own website and link that site to an online T-shirt printer and shipper.

Whenever anyone orders a shirt, the company will print it on one of the many shirts they have in their warehouse and ship it out to the customer for you.

You don’t need a printer, a warehouse, or even a stamp. You can get more information here.

3. Hire Yourself Out as a Secretary

There are an awful lot of people working from home nowadays and many small businesses have had to cut personnel. A small business may only need occasional secretarial services. If you can type fast and know your way around Microsoft Office, you can make some extra money and develop contacts for when the pandemic is over.

4. Write a Book

If you have always thought you have a novel in you, now is the time to try writing one. You can publish it on any number of websites for no money. You can advertise the book on social media and see what happens. People have more time on their hands these days and are more likely to give a new writer a chance.

5. Ad Management

Advertising online was important before COVID-19 and it will be important afterward. Many people don’t understand how complex online ad placement is. If you know how to optimize conversions and manage online presents you may be able to sell your skills to many other entrepreneurs.