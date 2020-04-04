5 Vital Components of a Trustworthy Business Website

There are literally millions of websites out there on the internet, most of which belong to businesses of some kind. If you have a website, then each new visitor to it has to make the decision of whether or not they trust you. The decision they make will determine whether they stick around to find out more about your company, buy a product or service from you, or run as fast as they can. It’s not something to be taken lightly; your next sale depends on it. But the good news is that the power to influence the choice is in your hands.

Simply having a website that looks nice isn’t good enough. Sure, a nice design can help, but the rise of easy to use online platforms with stunning pre-designed templates means that unsafe, untrustworthy websites often look great. Visitors need a little more reassurance that they can trust your site and that it is safe to purchase from.

Trust Seals

Marks, seals and symbols of security on your site will encourage customers to place their trust in it. A trust mark will verify that your business is authentic and confirm that your website is safe to make a purchase from. According to research, badges from well-known brands, like PayPal, Verisign, and McAfee, are the most effective. In addition, your site should display an SSL certificate. This will be made clear by the padlock in the browser bar on most internet browsers, although you can go a step further and display an SSL trust symbol on your site too – especially effective throughout the checkout process if you sell online.

Clear Contact Details

If your contact details aren’t listed on your website and visitors are going to have a hard time figuring out how to get in touch with you, they’re also going to struggle when it comes to placing their trust in your website and business. Studies have found that the top three website credibility signals in terms of contact details are having a contact number, email address and physical address listed clearly on your website. This signifies to visitors that there is a real, legitimate business behind the site. A prominent ‘contact us’ button can also help to build trust.

Clearly Visible Policies

Privacy policies and terms of conditions might not be the first thing you decide to read when you land on a website. Most of us probably don’t read them at all, but when they’re missing, this can lead to a lack of trust from visitors. Use a tool like a good privacy policy generator to ensure that site visitors can easily access information about how their data is collected and used by your business when they use your website. Also, make sure that returns and refund policies are easy to access if your website sells products.

Frequently Asked Questions

A well-stocked FAQ section allows website visitors to find answers to their potential questions or problems and get immediate information about your business. According to Econsultancy, over half of online shoppers prefer to take matters into their own hands when it comes to finding answers and solutions. Having an easy-to-find FAQ section builds trust, as visitors know that if they have any questions, they know where to go to find an answer. Additionally, it’s worth including a contact form in this section so that any visitors who can’t find what they are specifically looking for can go ahead and ask you directly without too much hassle.

Testimonials

Allowing your customers to speak on behalf of your business is a great way to build trust with your new visitors, build credibility, and overcome buying objections. Testimonials stand out when they are done right on a site and tell a customer’s story. When somebody has had a positive experience with your brand, this confirms to any potential customers that you are to be trusted.

If you want to be even more credible, you can include the link to the actual review on a third-party site such as Trustpilot or Facebook, so that visitors can see it’s a genuine customer review. You can also embed reviews directly from Google or Facebook into your site.

When it comes to building trust online, these are the absolute essentials.