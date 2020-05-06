5 Tips to Improve Your Eyesight Naturally

The world is a wonderful place. We find the world beautiful only because we are blessed to see it. Thanks to our eyesight!

The digital world has a profound influence on your lifestyle. As a result, we are glued to at least one screen at any time. Most of us have to work on these screens all day. Soon we become totally dependent on glasses and lenses to see the world.

We cannot run away from this lifestyle we have adopted but we can surely take a few steps to improve our condition! Here are 5 simple ways by which you can improve your vision, naturally.

Amla

Indian Gooseberry or amla is the king of nutrients. This magical fruit is famous all over the world for its medicinal properties. One of the million benefits of consuming amla is improved eyesight.

Amla is the richest source of Vitamin C. it contains 20 times more Vitamin C than an orange. It helps our body in maintaining retinal cells and promotes healthier capillaries.

There are many ways of consuming this bitter-sweet fruit. You may consume it raw, in juice form, or even take it as supplement capsules. You may also make a delicious dish out of amla. The famous ‘amle ka murabba’, amla pickle and amla chutney are a few tasty ways of consuming amla.

Consume key vitamins and minerals

Vitamins A, C, and E and house antioxidants which help in preventing macular degeneration. It is the condition in which macula- the part of the eye which controls central vision gets damaged.

Colorful vegetables and fruits such as carrots, broccoli, spinach, strawberries, and red peppers are a few rich sources of these nutrients and minerals. Omega 3 fatty acid-rich food such as salmon and flaxseed are also great for eyesight.

While you are at it, don’t forget the carotenoids. Nutrients such as lutein and zeaxanthin, which are carotenoids are found in the retina. These carotenoids are helpful in protecting macula.

They improve the pigment density in the central part of the eye and help in absorbing ultraviolet and blue light. Green leafy vegetables and eggs are the main sources of these nutrients.

Keep your chronic conditions under control

Diabetes is one of the many diseases that can deplete your vision. High blood pressure and multiple sclerosis also have a poor impact on eyesight. These conditions are directly connected to chronic inflammation that can damage your body from head to toe.

For instance, the inflammation of the optic nerve may lead to pain, or worse- complete vision loss. The good news is that with a few healthy habits and medications, you can not only reduce the impacts of these conditions but may also escape them.

Stay fit

Exercise not only helps you maintain a proper weight but also improves eyesight. Type 2 diabetes is mostly seen in people who are obese or overweight.

Excessive amounts of sugar circulating in the blood steam harm the tiny blood vessels of the eye. Such a condition is commonly called diabetic retinopathy. This condition leads to leakage of blood and fluid into the eye, thereby damaging our vision.

Hence, maintaining proper body weight and avoiding high sugar levels is crucial for eyesight. If you are diabetic, keep control on your condition. Exercise daily and start consuming amla to lower your blood sugar levels.

Sunning and Palming

Sunning and palming are two extremely simple ways of keeping your eyes young and flexible. Allow sunlight to directly fall on your closed eyelids for sunning. Sun’s healing properties can do wonders for your vision.

For palming you have to rub your hands for about 30 seconds and place them on your eyes. You will feel the warmth from your palms reaching your eyes. The natural heat from the palms helps to relax the muscles around the eye.

Along with sunning and palming, you must also take out the time to exercise daily. When we wear glasses, our eye’s movement is restricted. We only see through the center or the lens. Gradually, our eye loses its flexibility.

Every day, for at least 10-15 minutes, remove your glasses and set your eyes free. Move your eyes in all directions and let the muscles relax.

Though we cannot suddenly make our lifestyles free of screens, we can surely adopt these natural methods to improve our eyesight.