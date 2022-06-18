5 Tips To Buy Cool Glasses Online In 2022

Eyeglasses are often thought of as an appearance enhancer, regardless of their primary function. Along with the development of technology in the field of lens manufacturing, eyewear products have become more diverse. If you want the best glasses to help your vision and appearance, now you don’t even have to leave the comfort of your home. You can simply buy them online!

It is easy to buy cool glasses online. Follow our guide for step-by-step help on how to buy glasses.

Select arc

The first step when buying glasses online is to find a pair of frames that you want to buy. You may have a shape that you like that you can start from. You need to get an idea of how big arches you need. You can then filter our glasses by size.

Fill in your recipe

Choose the type of glasses you want to order, whether they are single-edged, reading glasses, terminal glasses or progressive glasses.

– Single-cut: For those who do not see well in the distance.

– Reading glasses: For those who do not see well up close.

– Terminal glasses: Single-strength glasses that are adapted for work in front of the computer.

– Progressive glasses: For those who do not see well both near and far.

To buy frames without strength, fill in +0.00 as your strengths and PD 30 per eye. Once you have chosen the type of glasses you want, it’s time to fill in your strengths. Use the prescription that you get from an optician.

Select the thickness of the glass

The next step is to choose what type of index you want on your glasses. Index controls the thickness of the glass. If you have higher strengths that affect the thickness of the glass, we recommend that you buy a thinner glass to reduce the weight of the glasses.

You can choose between 4 different types of glass:

– Base: This glass is included in the price when you buy glasses from us. Suitable for you with strengths -3.00 up to +3.00. The base glass is not suitable for frames with half-frame (semi-rim), or frames without frame (rimless).

– Standard: For you with simple vision defects. Recommended for strengths up to + -2.00 in metal frames and up to + -3.00 in plastic frames. The base glass is not suitable for frames with half-frame (semi-rim), or frames without frame (rimless).

– Thinner: 25% thinner than the base glass with better strength. Recommended for strengths above + -2.00 in metal frames and above + -3.00 in plastic frames.

– Thinnest: 30% thinner than the base glass with better strength. For you with strengths above + -2.00 in metal frames and above + -3.00 in plastic frames.

Select options

You have several options to choose from for your new glasses.

– Non-colored glasses: Non-colored glasses are always included in the price when you order glasses from us. These are colorless optical glasses.

– Ordinary sunglasses: For you who want to customize your own sunglasses with or without strength. Some sunglasses have 100% UV protection with a degree of coloring of 85%. Available in brown, gray and green.

– Color-changing glasses: Color-changing trendy glasses are uncolored indoors and turn dark when they come in contact with the sun’s UV rays. Available in brown and gray.

– Polarizing sunglasses: Polarizing sunglasses protect the eyes from the sun while improving contrast vision and filtering out disturbing reflections from, for example, asphalt, water or snow. They are a good choice for outdoor activities and driving.

Choose surface treatment and payment options

The next step is to choose the surface treatment for your glasses. Standard surface treatment with rope protection is always included in the price. In some online stores, you also have the option of choosing Optimal surface treatment (includes dirt and water-repellent surface, UV protection and extended scratch protection) or Blue Cut (protection against harmful blue light from digital screens – if you choose Blue Cut, you also get the same surface treatments as Optimal).

Click on “Add to cart” to add the product to checkout. Complete your purchase by choosing the payment method. Fill in the email address and postcode. Click on “Complete purchase”.

Then you’re done! You will receive an order confirmation from the seller and your order will be forwarded to the factory, which will start with the production of your glasses immediately.