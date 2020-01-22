5 Tips for Buying Fashion Accessories Online

Fashion accessories are probably one of the most crowded market spaces on the internet. There are hundreds of thousands of retailers, with varying degrees of quality – and price!

So, how can you make buying fashion accessories online an easy task and grab yourself a bargain in the process? Here are our top 5 tips to make it a breeze to find the right accessories, at the right price:

1. Decide what pieces you need before you start looking

Figuring out what you need before you look online, will save you a lot of time. Instead of randomly browsing through endless product listings, you can target specific pieces.

Look for accessories that you know will work with as many outfits as possible. Not only what’s currently in your wardrobe, but also with outfits you’re likely to buy in the near future.

2. Browse social media for divine inspiration!

Social media sites like Pinterest and Instagram are perfect places to start looking for ideas. Because they’re designed to showcase products in a very visual way, you can see more detail than you might if you head straight to the online store.

Another good reason for using Instagram for ideas is that retailers often post discount codes for their products. This can be a great way to grab a bargain! Speaking of which…

3. Look for bargains and compare prices

You don’t want to spend a small fortune on your accessories because fashions and your taste and style will probably change. You want good quality, but at a price that doesn’t break the bank.

Once you find something you like, spend some time trying to find it cheaper with another retailer. Amazon is a very useful place to quickly see thousands of similar or identical products.

If you are looking to purchase expensive jewelry pieces, it’s very important to understand what you’re buying. With so many online retailers now selling high-end pieces, you need to be able to easily tell what’s good versus what’s just expensive junk!

4. Clear out hardly worn or broken current pieces

Most women have a box or basket full of accessories from over the years and from time-to-time, it’s a good idea to go through these older pieces and decide what you no longer want to keep.

There are bound to be accessories that you simply no longer wear and some may even be broken. Be brave and sort out that basket before you add more to the mix!

*Top tip: Not only does this simple task eliminate unwanted or damaged items, but it also deals with the inevitable tangles of necklaces and bracelets, etc. This makes it much easier to choose accessories when you need them. There’s nothing worse than spending an hour trying to untangle a whole basket of accessories, just for a necklace!

5. Stick to what you know works for your style

Sticking to what you know works for you and your style, should mean that you have more pieces that you actually wear. Not only does this reduce the clutter in your basket or box, but it makes it easier to choose pieces to wear.

We all like to try out new ideas every now and then, but if you buy most of your accessories based on our style, it’s likely that you’ll get much more use from them. It probably reduces the likelihood of being disappointed when they arrive and don’t really work with the clothes you have.