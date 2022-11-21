5 Things to Look for When Buying CBD Online

Buying CBD is so much easier and safer than it used to be, but it’s still important to be well versed on best practices when shopping for CBD online. To make things as simple as possible, we’ve summarized everything you need to be on the lookout for into five simple tips. Read on to learn how to find the best CBD products and most trustworthy CBD companies on the internet.

#1: Product Type

While it might seem obvious, it’s important to start with the very basics by choosing the type of CBD product you want. Are you more interested in tinctures or gummies? What type of dosage are you looking for? Or, more broadly, how do you want to use CBD: inhale it, swallow it, or apply it to your skin?

Once you know generally which type of CBD product you want, begin your first CBD product search. Say, for instance, you decide to track down the internet’s best CBD gummy.

#2: Lab Tests

The first thing you should search for once you have a few CBD gummy product pages open is the phrase “lab reports.” It isn’t mandated by law, but reputable CBD manufacturers provide third-party lab reports for each of the products they offer.

These lab reports should be easy to find on every product page. They should feature potency information for CBD and THC, and they should also include information on levels of common contaminants. If a CBD company does not make lab reports easy to find, they might have something to hide.

#3: CBD Extract Type

Even if it’s potent and free of contaminants, the inherent properties of the CBD extract in your gummies can significantly impact its effects. Only full-spectrum and broad-spectrum CBD extract offer the entourage effect, for instance, and even most full-spectrum and broad-spectrum extracts include damaged terpenes, reducing their potency.

What’s more, it’s also important that CBD extract be produced using CO2 extraction or a similarly solventless medium. Detailed information on the type of CBD present in a product should be clearly posted on its product page.

#4: Other Ingredients

It is vitally important that you carefully study the ingredients list of any CBD product you’re considering buying. Especially with CBD gummies, it’s lamentably common to use fillers, artificial flavorings, and other dangerous ingredients as cost savers.

In general, CBD gummies and other CBD products shouldn’t feature any ingredients you can’t pronounce or can’t prove to be natural with a quick Google search. It’s entirely possible (and definitely preferable) to make CBD gummies using all-natural ingredients, and the only reason a CBD manufacturer wouldn’t do so would be to save money at the expense of the health of their customers.

#5: Product Reviews

It’s okay if CBD products don’t have hundreds of reviews — especially if they’re new. All worthwhile CBD products feature at least a few reviews, however, that speak to their overall merits and specific benefits.

As you comb through reviews for CBD products, especially be on the lookout for comments regarding specific conditions you might be fighting. Doing so can be a great way to determine which CBD products are right for your purposes and which ones you should skip.

How to Buy CBD Online: The Bottom Line

As you can see, it takes both education and dedication to properly evaluate prospective CBD products you might be interested in purchasing. You should always be well-educated on an ingredient before trying it for the first time, but CBD presents additional challenges in that it is not regulated like most other substances.

While CBD is no longer considered to be marijuana, its decades-long association with an illegal drug continues to place it in a unique legal category. Even after the FDA provides comprehensive regulatory guidance for the CBD industry, it may still be important to independently verify the potency and purity of CBD products using third-party testing.

Whatever the future may bring, the fact remains in the here and now that following the five tips we listed will ensure you’ll end up with a CBD product that both offers plenty of overall value and is a great fit for your specific needs. If you’re still left with questions about a CBD product after following the process we detailed in this guide, contact the customer service department of the brand that makes the product.