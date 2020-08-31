5 Tech Trends In the Pharmaceutical Industry

With consistent advancements in technology, more people are becoming comfortable with the new processes of using technology when it comes to their healthcare. The pharmaceutical industry looks to be accepting new technological advancements with open arms and people all over the world are benefitting.

It’s becoming apparent that more people are starting to prefer using online pharmacies. One of the main reasons for this is due to how you can often find better prices for your prescribed medicine. For example, GetDealRX offers coupon codes that enable you to save money on prescriptions when you go to pick them up.

So, let’s take a look at what some of the emerging tech trends are starting to have a bigger impact on the pharmaceutical industry in 2020.

Online Orders

A great benefit to technology having an impact on the pharmacy industry is that there are lots of options available. Pharmacies that operate online can keep a variety of medication in stock which can provide people with more options to choose from and find the medication that’s right for them.

These medications can also be purchased via payment systems that have been made to be secure. These prescriptions can then be emailed to so that you can go and pick up your medications.

Automated Prescriptions

Technology allows patients to easily order their prescriptions every month. This can make the entire process hassle-free as patients don’t need to worry about re-ordering prescriptions. They can have a supply of their medication ready every month.

Prescriptions

Mail-order pharmacies allow patients to receive prescriptions that they’ve ordered through the mail. This method of receiving prescribed medications has been around for a little while, but things started to shift once Amazon acquired the online pharmacy startup known as PillPack.

This is because some of the other main online pharmacies noticed a drop in shares after the acquisition by Amazon. Understandably, this caused people to wonder how big of an effect it would have on smaller online order pharmacies.

Well, it’s looking like small pharmacies can stay in business due to how they’re turnaround times for delivery in local areas are quicker. They provide more value to their local communities which is an aspect that the large Amazon-acquired online pharmacy cannot achieve.

Other pharmacies are also beginning to adopt the system of mailing prescribed medications to patients. They’ve even started to adopt other services, such as iOmni, to help deliver the meditations to people.

CRM Automation

More online pharmacies are beginning to use CRM automation processes. CRM automation can be great for letting people interact with online pharmacies via social media, emails, and text messages.

As a result, customers can have an easy time getting in contact with online pharmacies to get their prescriptions easily. Patients are also able to interact more easily with physicians online. This can be an ideal option for those who don’t want to go in for an appointment.

In addition to the CRM automation benefits for increased interaction, pharmacies can take advantage of it when it comes to getting more information on a patient’s medical background.

Information about patients can be stored so that pharmacies have a better understanding of a patient’s medical history while also being able to see what medications they are currently taking.

It’s a helpful way to help pharmacies keep your prescriptions in stock consistently as they can see how much you need and when you need it.

Digital Therapeutics

Digital therapeutics are being introduced throughout the pharmacy industry via apps. Patients can access these apps on their smartphones and use them as a way to receive treatment in an alternative method.

These treatments can work as a complementary aspect of regular treatments too. However, it’s becoming more common for patients to turn to digital therapeutics for treating various disorders, diseases, and addictions.

The technology has advanced to the point where it’s more realistic for patients to receive treatments for ailments without having to visit a healthcare professional in person. Studies reveal that many pharmacists believe using apps to connect and treat patients will become something that becomes more widely accepted across the health system as a whole.

There has been a substantial amount of money put into digital therapy which started in 2018. The Food and Drug Administration within the United States was on board with the idea of digital therapies since 2017.

Furthermore, a digital health pilot program was established that includes large companies, such as Johnson and Johnson, Samsung, Apple, and others. With so much investment being put into digital therapy, it’s no surprise that it’s becoming something that people are accepting more.