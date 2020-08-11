5 Natural Ways to Boost Your Sperm Count

Did you know that in the last 40 years, the sperm count in the western world has decreased by almost 50%? Researchers at the Hebrew University-Hadassah Braun School of Public Health found that there was a 52.4% fall in sperm concentration and 59.3% reduction in the total sperm count. The study revealed that the decrease in the sperm count was mainly caused because of stress, obesity, smoking, and increased exposure to pesticides and chemicals.

Declining sperm count and infertility are one of the many woes of modern society. Healthy lifestyle habits may help overcome some of these problems. Here are some tips for that:

1. Use Male Enhancement Supplements

There are a number of male enhancements supplements available these days for all aspects of your sexual health, including boosting sperm count. One of the best supplements for this is Irexis, according to experts at Top Male Enhancement. Irexis contains oyster meat extract which helps in the production of testosterone, prolactin, and prostatic fluid. It also helps improve testosterone level and sperm count.

Other natural ingredients include Yohimbe Extract, L-Arginine, Maca Root, Pumpkin, Oat Straw, Zinc, Boron, Licorice, Nettle, Catuaba, Cayenne, Tribulus and Muira Puama. All of these can be great for your sexual health, plus natural ingredients reduce the chances of any side-effects. The supplement has great customer reviews as well.

2. Exercise Regularly

Studies have found that people who are obese or overweight can have low sperm count. In a study, 45 men who were obese and had sedentary lifestyles were subjected to a 16-week aerobic exercise program. In the program, they were made to work out at 55% to 60% of their max heart rate. At the end of the study, the participants experienced an increase in mobility as well as sperm count.

Try to incorporate jogging and running in your routine. If you are excessively overweight, you can try cycling or swimming to avoid putting excessive strain on your joints.

3. Reduce Usage of Prescription Medicines

Certain prescription drugs can lower the sperm count as well. Once you stop taking them, the sperm count in most cases comes back to healthy levels. Some of the drugs that can reduce sperm count are:

Certain antibiotics

Anti-inflammatories

Anti-androgens

Anti-psychotics

Anti-depressants

Opiates

Anabolic steroids

Methadone

Supplementary testosterone

4. Stop Smoking!

Smoking is not just injurious for your lungs, but your sexual health as well. In a 2016 meta-analysis that reviewed 20 studies conducted among 6,000 men, it was found that smoking consistently leads to lower sperm count. It was also found that heavier the tobacco usage, lower is the sperm count.

5. Review your Diet

Having food rich in antioxidants can improve your sperm count. Anti-oxidants help dispose of free radicals; compounds that damage cells. Some of the anti-oxidants that can increase sperm count are Beta Carotene, Beta-Cryptoxanthin, Lutenin, and Vitamin C.

Increasing the consumption of healthy fat can help increase the mobility of sperms as well as their number. Components such as omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids help in building the membranes of sperms.

Before taking any supplement, be sure to know about the optimal dosage & side effects; if any and do consult a physician before you stop taking vital prescription meds.