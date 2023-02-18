5 Intriguing Novelties of Horror 2023

The year 2023 will be a generous one for all horror fans. The top of the pirate bays proxy included long-awaited sequels to already beloved franchises and fresh novelties on a still not hackneyed theme that makes your blood run cold in your veins no worse than the indestructible classics that scare us for decades. We tell you about the most intriguing and exciting horror movies of the coming year.

Knock at the Cabin (2023)

Night Shyamalan once again bursts into our film world with a new and effective horror story plot. This time, the plot tells the story of a seemingly ordinary family whose door is knocked on one day by uninvited guests with the unexpected proposition of dying to save the world. M. Night Shyamalan’s calling card is the chamber setting, the intense atmosphere, and the dialogues that make every brain cell reflect. The film is an adaptation of The Cabin at the End of the World by Paul G. Tremblay. The antagonists will be played by Rupert Grint and Dave Bautista.

Cocaine Bear (2023)

It Happened. The scandalous story that happened in 1985 when a wild bear found a bag of cocaine gets a chance to reach an audience of millions. This truly horrific, crazy, and bloody story, which happened in real life will be shown on the big screen. Tragic events involving many deaths and months of active police work got movie incarnation in 2023. It is interesting that Ray Liotta, the once promising and charismatic actor, who, alas, was more often seen in B movies, was cast in the title role.

Insidious: Fear the Dark(2023)

This time Patrick Wilson will not only act in the film but also take on the directing job. Critics have long been divided into two categorical camps. Some consider the franchise a success and a good sale, while others on the contrary ridicule and predict the failure of the next picture. Patrick Wilson is teased and said that he got the director’s chair because no one wants to participate in the work on the franchise. Well, maybe, but it’s possible that who better than Patrick to know what the audience needs from the characters they’ve known for a long time? We’ll see later this year.

Beau is Afraid (2023)

The most mysterious release of this year. The film everyone is talking about, but few know. The talent and discovery of the 21st century Ari Aster, one of the most promising directors of our time, who has only ever made Horror movies, is preparing a thrilling new feature film for us.

The director himself claims that the film is a comedy, but it is worth noting that Ari Aster has called all of his films comedies. I can hardly believe that there was a sudden change of tone with the director in his choice of genre. What is known for sure is that the great Joaquin Phoenix will play the leading role, and the events of the picture are spread out over several decades.

Salem’s Lot (2023)

A third attempt at an adaptation of an early Stephen King novel. The book has already been adapted twice in 1979 and 2004. This time it was directed and written by Gary Dauberman. In one of the interviews, he announced that his version would be different in his approach to the transfer of the monsters on the screen.

Gary Dauberman says he is tired of the vanilla image of vampires and wants to show the viewer how they should look like in reality and what they have inside. He has previously worked on screenplays for adaptations of Stephen King’s It Chapter Two.